We’re coming up on the Fourth of July, which to me means the end of one of our seven seasons in northeast Kansas. Four? Pfft. Too easy. Seven. Stick with me.

The season we’re ending is Summer. Summer runs from whenever school is out until the Fourth, which is sort of the highlight, a big civil holiday that of course has a much more important meaning than what we’re discussing here. It’s a glorious season, fit for a stroll around City Park, hearing the ping of the bat on the ball, smelling the Laffy Taffy at the pool concession stand.

