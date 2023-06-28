We’re coming up on the Fourth of July, which to me means the end of one of our seven seasons in northeast Kansas. Four? Pfft. Too easy. Seven. Stick with me.
The season we’re ending is Summer. Summer runs from whenever school is out until the Fourth, which is sort of the highlight, a big civil holiday that of course has a much more important meaning than what we’re discussing here. It’s a glorious season, fit for a stroll around City Park, hearing the ping of the bat on the ball, smelling the Laffy Taffy at the pool concession stand.
What’s next is Dog Days, the blast furnace, the killing zone when everything goes from green to brown because it’s hotter than hell and dry. Unless, of course, it’s 1993, and then everything is under water. These things vary.
The highlight of the season is the county fair, where you briefly emerge from the a/c to see other human beings and make yourself sick with corndogs and the tilt-a-whirl. It cools off to 89 degrees by 10 p.m.
That season lasts until a week before school starts, because once you’re prepping for school, it doesn’t matter much what the weather is. It’s Back-to-School! New shoes! Trapper-keepers, or whatever they’re called now. Finding old friends, making new ones. Football two-a-days, Purple Power Play, lots of optimism. This lasts until the leaves start changing and the cool winds come in.
Next: Fall. Spectacular. Probably my favorite, especially when there’s a home game on a Saturday. Tailgates. Sweatshirts and shorts. It’s a revelation without the heat; you feel like you could play four sets of tennis, as if you’ve just lost 35 pounds.
That lasts until about Thanksgiving, which is the beginning of the Holiday season. That runs through a few days after New Years, depending on the bowl games. You get carried along (for better or worse) by family gatherings, gift-giving, social affairs. It gets colder, but that’s sort of exciting. You might even sled.
Next: The Bataan Death March, lasting until March 1. You just have to slog through it. Cold, dead, slippery, dark. If you’re lucky, the Chiefs are in the playoffs, and, if you’re luckier, you have a reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Otherwise: Just put one foot in front of the other.
March can be rough, too, with giant snowstorms the morning following a 75-degree afternoon. But something about the turn of the calendar means you know spring break is coming, and some warmth and sun. It’d call this Spring, and it lasts until graduation. Like Fall, it feels like a new lease on life, and it’s glorious. And then, Summer again, baseball, municipal band concerts, the Fourth. Around again.
Seven seasons. Oh, one caveat: This is not entirely weather-driven. You could have all seven in one week. Past performance is no guarantee. Your results may vary. Caveat emptor. Don’t put the sweaters away, just because it’s 105.