It’s been a year of disease and death. There’s no good way to get around that, really. The coronavirus has led to 553,000 deaths in our country, at last count, and 2.8 million around the world.
On Good Friday, let’s take a minute to think about that. It’s a day that marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus, the darkest moment in the Bible’s story.
Before we do that, I should say that there is always hope, and faith, and the possibility of rebirth or resurrection. Always. That’s the larger point of the story of Jesus, and, to the extent that I understand them, the world’s major religions.
But death is also death. It’s final. Regardless of what Jesus meant for his followers and for the future of humanity, he was also just a man. His death meant that person was gone. Forever.
“There’s a loss that can never be replaced/
A destination that can never be reached/
A light you’ll never find in another’s face/
A sea whose distance cannot be breached.”
I lost my mom this past year, and I cannot shake that verse, which appears in Bruce Springsteen’s song “Jesus Was An Only Son,” whenever I think about it. She’s there, in my memory, but she’s also no longer present. I can’t talk to her, ever again. I’ll certainly never find that light in anyone else’s face -- not the light of my own mother. You only get one of those. I miss her, and there’s anybody can do about it.
She did not die from the virus. But why she died -- and why anybody who’s died in the past year, during this horrible pandemic -- is immaterial. Jesus died after he was betrayed by his own followers, nailed to a cross, agonizing for six hours, saying “My God, why have you forsaken me?” Can’t get much worse than that.
The point is, he was gone.
In the Bible, Mary does not say anything, even though she is present at that moment. She also disappears from the story after that. Which, if you think about it, is about right. Any parent, witnessing the crucifixion and death of her son, would functionally cease to exist. Her only son was gone.
All the deaths in this past year -- they were all somebody’s son. They were somebody’s mother. They were friends and co-workers, and former neighbors, and the people who used to teach at the elementary school, and they used to like to go to K-State football games, and they always sat at that table, right over there.
They don’t anymore, and they won’t, and we miss them when we think about it. There’s nothing to do, nothing to say, to make it better. We can be grateful that we shared this little time and space on the Earth with them, and we can have faith about tomorrow.
But we do lose each other, and people don’t get replaced. That’s just a fact of this life.