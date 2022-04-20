It’s awfully early to pass judgment on the giant economic-development deal that local leaders announced Monday. But because of the size of it, and because the government is directly involved in making it happen, I think it’s worth noting initial impressions.
First, it is potentially an enormous benefit to the community to have 500 jobs paying an average of $76,000 at a pharmaceutical plant here in town. If that’s actually what happens, it will represent a very powerful shot in the arm of the local economy.
To put it in perspective, that’s roughly half again more employees than NBAF. The company, Scorpion Biological Services, would be one of the largest in the region, on par with Caterpillar and GTM. And at an average annual salary of $76,000, we’re talking about good-paying work.
The risk to the public is relatively small, although it is not negligent. The company says it will build a $650 million building near U.S. 24 and Excel Road, on nearly entirely borrowed money. If the company goes belly-up, the city government would own the building and could sell it to another pharmaceutical company down the road. The city is also being asked to provide an $8 million forgivable loan to the company, hinged on job creation. If the company tanks, the city would be in line to get that money back, although where it would stand in the line of creditors is not exactly clear.
There are also evidently to be state incentives, although we don’t know yet what those will be.
The business in question is really Heat Biologics, a publicly traded company that is changing its name to NightHawk Biosciences. That company doesn’t have much of a track record, and only $80 million in cash, and lost money last year on negligible revenue, according to public records. That’s why we’re talking about a deal involving borrowed money.
Thing is, economic development deals are always a gamble. In this instance, we here are gambling on the company developing new drugs that they’re able to sell. The company has an impressive group of folks – regionally and at the national level – lined up to support it. It also appears to have contracts to develop pharmaceuticals that will benefit the public, so there are certainly good prospects.
Will that pan out? Nobody knows. The company’s stock is trading around $3 per share, so certainly big investors aren’t piling into it, knowing some big secret. But perhaps it will end up being a giant bargain.
We’re eager to learn more, since the upside appears so large and the risk is relatively small.
City officials – as well as Pottawatomie County and state and federal officials – have already made it clear that they’re going to take the gamble. The votes haven’t officially been cast, but, let’s be serious, it’s going to happen. It is still nonetheless important for the company’s incentive package to go through the usual channels of public review, so that we all know what the deal is.
I’d imagine that will happen, and I’m confident that the inevitable deal that will result will end up as a really good one for our region.
Yes, that’s speculation, and it could all change. But thus far the signs are encouraging.