Pardon me for impertinence, but something about the latest road report was really galling.
The upshot: Manhattan voters passed a 0.2 percent sales tax in 2016 to pay to improve the city’s roads, but halfway through the life of that tax, the roads are in worse shape. Now it turns out the city says it needs twice as much money to keep the roads in better shape than they are.
The reason it’s galling is because I know we’re going to have to pay it. What do you want — bad roads? I mean, one of the basic functions of local government is to provide and maintain public streets. If we have to raise a tax to fix roads, that’s just what we’re going to have to do.
A majority of the City Commission this week agreed with that, so it’s a safe bet that’s what’s going to happen. Or at least it’s going to get on the ballot for voters here to consider. It will be a renewal of an existing tax, perhaps at a higher rate. That hasn’t been determined yet.
I get it. I understand. There’s more traffic now than there was five years ago, and there’s also been inflation in the cost of materials. The inflation factor appears to be getting worse, at least for awhile.
I also assume the money from the existing tax has been spent in a reasonably efficient manner. No reason to suspect incompetence.
But when voters approved that tax, in the fall of 2016, the idea was that it would solve the problem. The reality is that it didn’t; in fact, the condition of roads is worse. It’s fair to assume, then, that this new one won’t solve the problem either.
But it just is what it is. The other options — letting roads get worse or raising property taxes instead — are probably worse. That’s why you already see city commissioners saying they’ll support the move to renew the sales tax.
It’s too early for me to write a column endorsing the tax renewal, since we don’t even have a proposal in front of us. But it’s pretty easy to see where this is headed, and there’s just not much alternative.