A few thoughts after listening to Richard Linton’s first community meetings, held here Thursday at the Discovery Center and the conference center.
First, it’s clear that President Linton and his team understand and take seriously that the top problem to solve is the matter of declining student enrollment. That’s very, very good. You can’t solve a problem if you ignore it.
They’ve already implemented some aggressive scholarship plans – the Arkansas tactic of giving in-state tuition rates to high-achieving out-of-state students – and a promise of free college to low-income students in the Manhattan region, as a pilot. They talked a lot about the problem; President Linton even gave a head-nod and wink indicating that enrollment numbers could already be turning around. Official numbers can’t come out until they go through the Board of Regents, later this month.
Second, the very concept of what they’re doing with these community meetings across the state is outstanding. Can’t say for sure that they’ll get any bolts out of the blue from audience comments, since mostly people are interested in promoting their own interests or patting each other on the back, but the fact that K-State is actively going out to listen is symbolically extremely important. One wise audience member Thursday implored K-State administrators and faculty to “come down off the hill” and get involved in the community; that initially struck me as hyperbole, since first of all there’s not a hill, and secondly I know a lot of those people are already highly involved here. But the point is still relevant to consider: The University benefits by going out to listen, and that’s what’s going on here.
(Side note: My own suggestion to help student recruitment is simple: Powerwash the black crud off the limestone. But that's another column.)
I thought it was also symbolically important that the presentation put a couple of students front and center, to talk about their experiences. A lot of this entire effort is, of course, a sales job, and those students were there to sell K-State. But again, the point is that the symbolism of putting students at the forefront is smart.
Third, President Linton himself is very good in these settings. He strikes the right tone of both seriousness of purpose and lightheartedness, self-deprecation and respect for the audience. He’s got an ag background, but he’s not Duane Acker. He reminds me most of Kirk Schulz, who was similarly good with a crowd. But he doesn’t strike me as a guy who’ll come up with a “25 by 25” formulaic plan, an engineering solution to a management challenge.
What we need, of course, is another Jon Wefald, in terms of results. But there will only ever be one of those, and anyway President Linton is showing real promise. That starts with focusing on the right things, and taking the right first steps, and striking the right tone, and…well, so far, so good.
One other thing, entirely a tangent, after those meetings: It sure is starting to feel normal again around here. There’s an energy in the air, a feeling that we’re going somewhere, we’re looking forward, nobody masked up, people talking about football and lunch meetings, rather than arguing about vaccine efficacy and social distancing. That could change, of course, but it’s remarkably refreshing.