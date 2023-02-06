So when, historians might ask, did the coronavirus pandemic end?
There are a variety of answers that would make logical sense, and I suppose eventually there will be some sort of consensus. If it were up to me, I’d plant that flag firmly in the soil of last week.
First, there’s the official action. As you might know, President Biden declared last week that the public health emergency was over. Not that such a declaration made much practical difference in your life, but eventually it really will, since the government will no longer be paying for vaccines or tests. That will be up to your individual insurance provider.
But second, and more immediately, two events brought it home.
Here locally, we held the county spelling bee on Saturday at the Little Theater at Manhattan High. A few people wore masks, which seems completely normal, but other than that it could have been 2019 or 1997. I’ve been the pronouncer at the bee since then; it was the Mercury’s 49th year of sponsorship. I was once a participant, actually, having won the bee at Lee Elementary. Went out in the county bee on “bureaucracy.” Have never misspelled it since.
Anyway, a crowd of parents, grandparents and friends in the blue chairs. A couple rows of nervous kids on the stage. Handshakes and photos afterward. And so on.
The previous couple of years, we’ve had to hold the bee virtually, administered through a website. That worked fine, and in some ways was preferable. But in many others, in-person participation is far, far better. Saw some old friends; made a couple new ones. Got a few chuckles out of the audience, and a groan or two. Life going on, thank goodness.
The other event? Well, this is particular to me and a few fellow-travelers. But last week, in Tampa, Bruce Springsteen strode onstage, strapped on his Fender, and ripped out “No Surrender” to a jam-packed arena of maskless fans. He kept playing for just shy of three hours, new stuff and old, a rock-and-roll revival.
He’s in his 70s, and he’s been through quite a bit since the last time the band toured. So it’s not the same. Life never is. But it’s a resurrection of the timeline of a world we recognize, rather than an era carved out, standing on its own, an entirely new set of rules.
I felt the beginnings of this during the fall, attending a community meeting put on by K-State at the downtown convention center. I felt it during football games, and more recently at Bramlage.
But those had gone on before, even as the pandemic progressed. Something about these recent events – which had simply stopped dead – felt, well, like resurrection.
The virus is still around, and it will be for the remainder of your lifetime and mine. It can still kill people, and it’s still more dangerous than the seasonal flu; I’m not trying to diminish that. But the public health emergency? The pandemic? Felt over, finally, when those kids, and when that man with the guitar, hit those stages.