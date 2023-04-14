Don’t get me wrong: I believe in journalism, and I believe in the importance of the written word.
But the experience of writing about my dad – an experience I’ve re-lived again recently because of the memorial service we’re putting on for him this weekend – does make me confront the limits.
How do you do justice to a person, writing about them? How can you possibly reduce a life to words on a page? Is it even right to try, or is it so inherently reductionist that it’s…what? Violent?
I wrote Dad’s obituary, as I wrote Mom’s a couple of years before. Awful and wonderful experience, in the sense that doing so conveyed a finality but also brought a joy of reliving and, to a degree, celebrating. It helps that they each individually – and certainly together – had a helluva story. It also helps that, in a way, I’d been preparing for that job since birth.
I’ve also foisted upon you good people several columns ruminating about loss, about death, about what remains. I stand by all of it.
But in attempting to come up with a speech to honor my folks, I must’ve written and thrown out a dozen versions. Partly, the stories have already been told, and partly, it’s because I really don’t want to ruminate on issues, in the way this column is doing. It’s supposed to be a Celebration of Life, you know?
Mostly, though, it’s just impossible to get it all in. My dad was my dad. He was my boss. He was a husband, a grandpa, a community leader, a standard-bearer, a businessman, a skeptic, a scholar, a curmudgeon, an idealist, a philanthropist, a romantic. He was a college athlete, a chef, a wine steward. And those are just the nouns and adjectives. There are hundreds of verbs. He did a helluva lot.
But a brag session doesn’t feel quite right, either. Human beings have many, many dimensions. Dad could be a serious grump, too. You didn’t want to get crosswise with him. Best to approach him in the office after he got back from lunch, his half-hour nap (woke up without an alarm promptly at 2) and after he’d already had his crummy coffee from the vending machine back in the mailroom. That’s when you were least likely to poke the bear. Otherwise, you’re taking your chances, pal.
See, that’s a story. Is that the story to start with? Meh. Probably not. It’s true, and it’s revealing of something. He was a man of habits, of routines, of doing the same thing over and over and over. At lunch: Soup or chili with seven crackers. Not six, and not eight. Seven.
But is that the story? Or is it about starting the YES! Fund, raised north of $6 million over three decades for local charities? Or is it about that time he threw a banker out of our conference room when he got annoyed? Is it about falling in love at first sight, or a lifetime crusade that culminated in the Declaration of Chapultepec, and knighthood, and the Pulitzer board? Or…what?
Whenever I’ve had journalism done to me, as they say, it always feels slightly off. As if some element, some important nuance, is left out, or slightly mischaracterized. Not to blame the reporter, or the institution. But, no matter the story, something is always left out. The world – particularly the people in the world – are far too complicated to fit in a few paragraphs, or a speech, or anything.
Life, I suppose, is to be lived. Written about? Sure. But not in a way that will ever approximate the living itself.