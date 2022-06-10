Maybe you noticed some procedural changes that the Manhattan City Commission discussed earlier this week. Maybe you didn’t. Can’t blame you if you immediately nodded off after reading the word “quorum.”
I’d like to take a minute just to provide some context and one basic thought. Have some coffee, please.
They decided to change the rules so that they can conduct a meeting with only three commissioners there. The previous rules required four. Fine, I guess. Not sure what the problem really was, but, whatever.
I do remember why they changed this the last time: It’s because they wanted to be able to sneak around a little more.
Bear with me a minute. In 1998, state law said that it was illegal for “the majority of a quorum” of the commission to meet and discuss city business. A quorum, by simple definition, means a majority of the board, sufficient to conduct a meeting. Well, on a five-person board, that number is obviously three.
What that meant, practically speaking, is that it was illegal for two commissioners to talk about city business outside of an open public meeting. (Two is a “majority of a quorum” on a five-person board, since a quorum is three.)
So the stunt they pulled was to change the definition of a quorum. They just, by declaration, said that a quorum was four. If you’re the government, I guess you can do that. They could decide to call Manhattan “Saskatchewan,” and declare war on Lawrence, if they wanted to.
That meant two commissioners could happily have lunch at Howdy’s – back when it was Howdy’s – and plot the future of the town. They weren’t supposed to then get together with a third commissioner, either at the same time or in a “serial meeting,” but I’d be willing to lay long odds that they did.
In 2009, while I evidently wasn’t watching carefully enough, the state government changed the law, saying the relevant standard is a majority of the members of the board. The definition just dropped the concept of the quorum. So, again, that meant three members of the commission couldn’t get together, but two could.
That’s what allows the city commission now to change the quorum definition to three, and yet two can get away with talking to each other in private. They no longer need the goofball definition.
Before I wrap up, I should say that all the city commissioners I’ve ever dealt with here are well-intended people trying to do the best for our community. They’re really not in some sort of secret cabal, trying to line their own pockets or foul up the town. In general, I think they operate in the spirit of the law, conducting the public’s business out in the open.
But while they’re awkward and cumbersome, I do still prefer rules that make that a requirement, rather than an option.