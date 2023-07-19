I’ve wondered for some time about one question: What happens when we die?
I don’t mean in the metaphysical sense. That’s the realm of faith, and, well, you have yours and I have mine. Nobody really knows. I’m talking about logistics — and, in particular, the legal matters. Facts. Things we know about.
Once again, as they did throughout their lives, my parents are showing me all about it. I’m both more comforted and more unnerved. I’ll explain.
The folks who handle all this — the doctors, the nurses, the cops, the EMTs, the funeral home people — they’re all great. They’re professionals, and they know what they’re doing.
It’s the record-keeping that makes me wonder. For starters, they list the time of death as the time somebody official — a doctor, nurse, or paramedic — gets there and finds no pulse. Could be hours, or, I suppose, days later.
Dad died at home, alone, in the middle of the night. He had declined over the previous couple of years, to the point that I think he knew it was coming. He battled through pneumonia and Covid; he’d also had open-heart surgery 15 months before, and a traumatic brain injury a few years before that, and throat cancer 20 years before that. So while it was a horrible shock – we had just been with him, celebrating Christmas – it wasn’t entirely surprising.
An unattended death means the cops have to come check it out to rule out murder or suicide, which they did pretty quickly. So far, so good.
But then somebody has to sign a death certificate. You would think that would be the coroner, and you would think that person would come to check over the body. But that doesn’t happen, or at least it didn’t happen in either of my parents’ cases. So it goes back to the primary care doctor, who might or might not sign, particularly if he or she also didn’t get a chance to see anything at the end.
In my dad’s case, the death certificate says the primary cause of death was “hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” which, as a side note, is the same thing that interrupted the basketball career of Keyontae Johnson. Thing is, Dad had that heart surgery at Mayo’s to address that issue; they fixed a valve and left another aspect of the problem untreated because they thought that was the best course of action.
They also listed “malnutrition” as a contributing cause. The irony is that dad was a foodie his whole life. He got skinny at the end, and so maybe that’s not entirely inaccurate, but a person seeing that official record 50 years from now might get the hilarious notion that he lived a life of deprivation, self-denial and/or hunger.
Dad died a month and change short of his 80th birthday. The reality is that it was just his time to go. His body gave out on him. Nobody gets out of here alive, you know. The official record? Not sure I’d put a lot of stock in it.