Someday, the Kansas Legislature is going to have to seriously decide: Is marijuana legal, or is it illegal?
Right now, there’s a confusing mishmash. That can’t continue.
On the one hand, the state says marijuana is illegal. On the other, it says that practically the same stuff with practically the same effect on people is legal. The legal stuff is called “Delta 8,” because of the nature of its chemical formula.
Those two things really can’t co-exist. It’s as if I said: You can’t have any chocolate. But, here, you can have these M&Ms.
I could get further into the, ahem, weeds. You can skip this paragraph if you’d rather, because the point is eventually the same. So…the state attorney general has issued an opinion saying that Delta 8 is legal only if it contains less than a certain amount of THC. That’s the chemical that gets a person high. The opinion (which has the force of law, more or less) also says vendors can’t sell cigarettes or vapes with any of the stuff, but they can sell gummies and the like. As if the method of delivery somehow makes a difference.
I feel like I’m in a Pulp Fiction scene: “Yeah, it’s legal, but it ain’t a hundred percent legal…It breaks down like this, OK?”
Anyway, to back up to the larger point, the government has created this ridiculous situation.
If the idea of the law is to keep people from getting stoned, because having a bunch of potheads lying around is a danger to society, then they need to make all this stuff illegal. Or else decide that people getting stoned on pot is not that big of a problem, and so it should all be legal. Otherwise, in the mishmash, we’re going to have various counties taking various positions on it: Some of them appear to be telling vendors to clear out their shelves of any Delta-8 products; others (including Riley) are saying they’ll enforce the attorney general’s opinion, and, meanwhile, your average consumer is supposed to…what? Get some sort of testing gizmo to see if the gummy they’re buying at the CBD store is below 0.3 percent? Or are they supposed to trust the labeling put on by former dope dealers?
I have my own opinions about legalization, many of which I’ve shared in this space before. That’s not the point of this column right now.
The point is really simple: It’s a mishmash, and that can’t stand. At some point, the Kansas Legislature is going to have to clear this all up. Yes or no? Legal or illegal? That’s the job, folks. Make a decision.