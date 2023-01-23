It takes a special kind of person to teach middle school. Kids at that age are a complete mess – wildly socially insecure, overwhelmed by a surge of hormones, unsure of who they even are. And they’re supposed to learn algebra, and the significance of the Spanish Armada, and how to untangle a metaphor?

To engage them, a teacher has to be in command of her subject, sure. But teaching math is one thing, and teaching math to kids is something else entirely. You have to be able to be able to relate to them, to see past the gangly pimple-faced sullenness to the inquisitive mind buried in there.

