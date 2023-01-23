It takes a special kind of person to teach middle school. Kids at that age are a complete mess – wildly socially insecure, overwhelmed by a surge of hormones, unsure of who they even are. And they’re supposed to learn algebra, and the significance of the Spanish Armada, and how to untangle a metaphor?
To engage them, a teacher has to be in command of her subject, sure. But teaching math is one thing, and teaching math to kids is something else entirely. You have to be able to be able to relate to them, to see past the gangly pimple-faced sullenness to the inquisitive mind buried in there.
Manhattan has been blessed by many teachers with that gift. One of the best of all time, a person who might even define the prototype, is about to retire, and we ought to salute him here. Scott Freeby has taught music in middle school here for 32 years with an enthusiasm that is almost impossible to describe. It’s a wonder to behold. If you get the chance, go watch him conduct a middle-school band concert.
He knows how to make learning fun. It would certainly be possible to make teaching band boring or rote or somehow punitive. You can imagine the type: Metronome, martial marching orders, beating all the joy out of it. Or you could just mail it in, not really care that much, just cash the paycheck and run out the clock.
Not Mr. Freeby. He found joy and fun in music, and more importantly in kids learning music. He conveyed his own joy and sense of fun, and it was infectious.
Kids at that age are a lot to deal with, but they’re also extremely vulnerable and impressionable. So even if a kid never again picks up a trumpet, or never really pays much attention to music, he might just remember the sense that a teacher believed in him, that he mattered, that his learning was important, and that could have a major impact on the rest of his life.
How many young people have been affected that way by Mr. Freeby? Hard to say, but it’s undoubtedly many. My guess is that we’ll hear from some of them in the next few months, as he winds up his career at the end of this school year. And probably many more over the years to come.
So, in advance of all that, let me just add my voice: Thanks. Job well done. You set a standard.