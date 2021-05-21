We’re going around again about the makeup of the board that oversees the police department.
I’d like to ask, again, a simple question: What is the problem?
The current discussion is, I guess, about race. A person representing an advocacy group told the board earlier this week that some minority applicants for board positions have said they wanted more transparency about how the appointment process works.
It is a rather murky process. We’re talking about three of the seven positions on the board, because those are the three “citizen” positions. Two of them are appointed by the Manhattan City Commission; one is appointed by the Riley County Commission. The other board positions are set by state law, and so aren’t relevant to this discussion.
Exactly how city and county commissioners go about picking the citizen representatives on the board has never been entirely clear. Usually the proposed appointment shows up on the agenda for the city or county commission meeting, and we at The Mercury report it in the paper, and maybe there’s a discussion at the meeting, and maybe there’s not. I would imagine that the way the name gets onto the agenda to begin with is that the mayor or the chair of the county commission decides among a small group of applicants whom he or she wants to serve on the board, and then that’s the name that surfaces.
The three current citizen members of the board include two black women and a white man.
Relations between police departments and minority citizens — particularly young Black men — has been a hot-button issue nationally, for good reason. But here locally, it hasn’t been much of a problem. The Riley County Police Department has been well-run and staffed by real pros for a long, long time. The setup of the board has its problems, but I’m not sure that you would look at it — or examine the record of the police department generally — and conclude that the problem is exclusion of minorities.
That, it seems to me, is a national campaign searching for a local problem. Those things give me a rash; they’re why I’ve sworn off attending government meetings.
If there’s a problem with the police board, it’s accountability, and budget oversight. The board gets to determine the budget of the police department, and then the city and county commissions have to come up with the money to fund that budget. They have no choice. It’s a $22 million expense item; city taxpayers have to pay nearly all of that. Three of the seven members are, by law, city and county commissioners, so they do have some say — but not enough to have control.
So, who is the board accountable to? Well, nobody.
Is that a problem? Responsibility and power without accountability is always a problem.
How much of a problem? That depends on what you consider the issue. It’s an excellent police department, with a strong track record of good relations with the community. It’s not cheap, but then excellence never is, and it’s certainly more efficient than having a separate sheriff’s office and city police department running around the same area.
More transparency in the appointment process is a good idea. More accountability is a good idea, too. Let’s just keep in mind, as we go about tweaking all this, that overall it seems to be working pretty well.