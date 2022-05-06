There’s an interesting debate going on over in Olathe, one that barely surfaced this week here.
It’s about “public comment,” the period during many government meetings when regular people can get up and have their say about whatever’s on their mind.
The first thing to know about it is that it’s not actually required under the law. Government meetings are required to be held in public, but the point of the meeting is to conduct business, not to hear from the public. It’s not open-mic night. Never forget that.
While we’re on this subject, let me make another Civics 101 point: You don’t have a First Amendment right to speak at government meetings. The First Amendment means the government can’t throw you in jail for what you say or write. That’s it. It also doesn’t guarantee anything about being able to use Twitter or Facebook, by the way, but that’s another column that you probably already read.
The Manhattan City Commission, like many government entities around here, does in fact have a “public comment” period during its meeting. Commissioners briefly considered but then rejected the idea of moving it to the end of the meeting, after they’re done with other business. Keeping it earlier, they reasoned, allows people to have their turn without having to wait while commissioners yammer on about some zoning fight or whatever.
That’s fine, and certainly courteous of the commissioners. Well-done.
Back to Olathe, where the school board recently moved “public comment” to a separate meeting, entirely before the regular meeting, and neither streamed live nor video-archived. They did that after public comment sessions grew wilder and woolier, and in fact after one person used the “public comment” section as a grandstand to essentially run for office. He won the seat, and then voted against the change, at one point requiring a break in the meeting to collect himself, he got so worked up.
Local politics – particularly at school board meetings – has grown increasingly contentious in the pandemic era. The political parties saw masks and vaccinations and anything that could be labeled “critical race theory” – which nobody really understands anyway – as useful wedge issues. Hence the disgraceful episode here when the school board had to throw everybody out and call the cops.
That made crystal clear, by the way, what I said initially: The point of these meetings is for the board to get its business done. The point is NOT to get into debates, or provide free air-time for wannabes, or kooks, or partisans, or even completely rational people like you and me.
I think the City Commission here was wise to do what it did. I also think that Manhattan citizens need to be congratulated for generally not abusing the privilege. Restrictions and inconvenience tend just to make people even more mad.
Here’s hoping we’ll stay on the calm and rational path.