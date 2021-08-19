The prospect of a big new commercial building in Aggieville is alluring, certainly. A structure with 155,000 square feet of office space, plus room for apartments and retail stores, would be a shot in the arm for that important part of town, and, by extension, the community as a whole.
The city government is moving into negotiations to give up a parking lot right beside Kite's so that the developer proposing this concept, TJ Vilkanskas, can move forward. Negotiation makes sense. I’d like to back the concept in general, with one fairly substantial caveat.
In general, I find myself again echoing Commissioner Mark Hatesohl, who has a way of putting things bluntly: “I will trade a city parking lot for 700 jobs and a million dollars in property tax a year every day of the week.”
Those are the estimates for what would be generated by the project, should it be built and leased out. Of course, all those jobs have to be filled by businesses that would not appear out of thin air just because there’s a building. But having attractive space for them to go is an important step forward.
Commissioner Hatesohl’s point is valid: If the city has to give up a parking lot for that kind of return on investment, that's a slam-dunk deal.
On the other hand, the parking lot ground is worth about $1.5 million, according to the county property appraiser, and so handing it over for nothing is quite a generous arrangement, considering that all we have from the developer is a nice drawing.
A reasonable path forward, it seems to me, is to structure some sort of arrangement whereby the developer actually has to make good on the promises about tax revenue and jobs. Otherwise, the city at least gets back the appraised value of the land.
Parking is already at a premium in Aggieville, which is why there’s a big new parking garage being built next to Rally House. The idea that we’re going to eliminate a lot while we’re spending millions to build more is a pesky fact that city leaders need to keep in mind. They need to make certain that they don’t end up with an underperforming development for which they gave away valuable land at a prime location that used to at least help alleviate a parking crunch. Can you imagine the howls if, 10 years down the road, we figure out we need yet more public parking?
I’m not good enough at structuring a deal like this to specify how it ought to be done. I suppose if I were, I wouldn’t be writing newspaper columns about it, would I? But I think the concept is pretty simple: Make sure the taxpayer’s interests in that property are really protected.
Best-case scenario? The developer ends up with the property for nothing because the project is a roaring success.
Hope for the best, plan for the worst.