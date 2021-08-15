The growth of Pottawatomie County in the past decade is pretty easy to explain: It’s a nice place to live, where taxes are low, and you can have access to most of the amenities of Manhattan without having to pay for them.
Census data released last week showed the Pott County had the highest percentage growth of any county in Kansas between 2010 and 2020. The population grew by 17.4 percent, higher in percentage terms even than Johnson County, the fast-growing suburb of Kansas City. Pott County’s population went from 21,604 to 25,348.
Pott County’s growth has largely come in the unincorporated area between Manhattan and Wamego, along U.S. 24. In that area, residents have to pay property tax to the county govenrment and to their local school district — Wamego, Rock Creek or Manhattan — and that’s about it. There’s no city tax there, since it’s not inside any city. Meanwhile, the rate levied by the county is the second-lowest of all the counties in the state, according to an analysis published by the Mercury earlier this year.
The lowest? Johnson. That county essentially has the same formula: Nice place to live, low taxes, close to the city. Of course, most folks in Johnson County live inside a city, so they get more typical city services. The big city nearby offers big-city stuff — the Royals, the Chiefs, the Sprint Center, or whatever phone company it’s named for now.
In Pottawatomie County, folks can live a more rural lifestyle but come in to Manhattan for shopping, go to K-State games, or catch a show at McCain or the movie theater. Same concept; different scale. Pott County also benefits to a large degree from the presence of the Jeffrey Energy Center, because the tremendous taxable value of that property helps generate the tax revenue that the government needs and does not have to extract from homeowners.
Over the long haul, of course, that whole concept is not completely sustainable. There has been for some time herky-jerky movement toward annexation or the formation of a separate city, so as to provide the kinds of services that residents expect. We’re talking about nitty-gritty municipal stuff like water and sewer. But that means city taxes, and that begins to erode the premise.
Conservatives recognize the formula: Keep taxes low, and growth tends to follow. It’s true. Liberals also recognize something there: People need the services of government, and somebody has to pay. Both things are true. For most of the past 30 years, because of the way the factors have lined up, Pott County has found a sweet spot, and that’s why it’s at the top of the growth charts.