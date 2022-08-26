Gotta hand it to the drag queens. They’ve really pulled off a brilliant tactical maneuver, intentional or not.
I’m referring to “Drag Queen Story Hour,” an event held around the country wherein drag queens read books to kids. There was one in Manhattan a couple of years ago at the public library, even though it was not actually put on by the library. Rather, an organization basically rented a room at the library to put on the event.
Important distinction there, but the point is that the event is going on, and often goes on in public venues around the country.
Drag queens, in the event you’re as unhip as me, are men who dress up as women. Generally they do so to put on cabaret-type shows, including one here that routinely fills up McCain. The book-reading events have been framed as essentially public service, also intended to broaden kids’ minds about gender-related issues.
It’s the latter that makes some people nervous, as if a boy might come away brainwashed into thinking he’s a she.
Is it right or wrong to allow such events to go on? Well, everybody has his or her (or “their”!) own opinion. Worth noting that nobody’s pointing a gun to anybody else’s head, forcing them to go listen to a drag queen read a book. Encouraging tolerance and understanding is also hard to frame as a bad thing. And reading? I’m pro-reading.
But what I have come to appreciate lately is the brilliance of the politics of this gimmick.
Witness St. Marys, the town at the east end of Pottawatomie County, where a city council member has moved to try to bar the local library from holding events like Drag Queen Story Hour, as well as providing books or content or anything that might promote racial or social division, critical race theory, and – wait for it – anything that promotes “the LGBTQ+ ideology or practice.”
Yep. We’re talking about banning books.
Which, of course, pushes moderate people like yours truly here totally over to the other side. I picture a giant pile of books on fire, the scene from “Footloose.” I picture the Nazi cow in “Field of Dreams.” I think of “Farenheit 451.”
What next? Should we issue a fatwa on the author of “Melissa,” the book about a transgender kid?
See what’s happened here? I think there’s reasonable grounds to ask whether a taxpayer-funded public library ought to host an event featuring drag queens. But that very event, like a jiggling shiny lure flashing in front of a largemouth, has prompted the other side into a feeding frenzy. Their proposal to ban it – and along the way ban everything that could possibly be associated with anything remotely resembling a progressive viewpoint – positions their side of the debate as totalitarians, Big Brother prosecuting thought-crime.
Gotta hand it to the fishermen/fisherwomen/fisherpersons. They used the right lure.