Went to a wedding in Chicago last weekend, a chance to take a breath before a busy fall.

We stayed right across the street from Grant Park, near The Bean and a big bandshell, fairly close to the softball fields. I thought about going over there to act like Rob Lowe, see if Angie would ride by on a bike like Demi Moore. During the “About Last Night” era, Demi bore a striking resemblance to the woman who would become my wife, but I’m afraid I’m no Rob Lowe, and never have been, so I ditched the plan before I asked.

