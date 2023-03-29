There’s something strange in the matter of a guy who went missing from Junction City.
As you might know, a 24–year-old living in Junction City disappeared a week ago, according to his family. Family members, who live elsewhere around the country, said they called the Junction City Police Department to file a missing person report, but were told they had to do so in person.
Only after they raised hell by calling news media outlets – including this one – and the mayor in Junction City did they get any help. Turns out the guy is in jail in Georgia, which the PD announced in a news release after this all went public.
I can’t presume to know everything about this case, and so I don’t want to judge too harshly. Missing-person cases can be fuzzy, because the cops can’t make it their business to track down adults who run off on their own, for reasons that have nothing to do with violations of the law.
But, whatever the relative merits of the claim, I find it hysterically wrongheaded if the cops require such a report to be filed in person.
Like, couldn’t they fly the paperwork in by carrier pigeon? Should they be required to hand over their first-born as collateral? Do they have to use a blue ballpoint pen, rather than a felt-tip?
I can understand the need for some vetting. But I can cross international borders by uploading my passport, you know? I can buy and sell worldwide. I can meet on a screen with my doctor, for Pete’s sake.
My guess, in fact, is that there are a dozen vendors who’d be glad to solve whatever technological hurdle there might be – enough vendors and enough solutions to make it clear that that’s not really the problem. The problem, assuming the facts are as they’re being reported, is all a matter of policy, which means it’s all a matter of attitude.
Why is the policy the way it is? I don’t know. The police won’t answer calls from The Mercury, nor will they respond to other news outlets. Sounds like the good-old defensive crouch to me.
If that’s really the issue, then it’s easily enough solved. So, let’s get to it.