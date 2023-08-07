Three years ago, we scattered my mom’s ashes in Bay Lake, in north-central Minnesota. It’s what she wanted, and so my dad carried what was left of her down to the dock and onto the pontoon.

We cut the engine in the shallow water of Rainbow Bay; Dad said a few words, and…a bald eagle watched us from the tallest tree on the east end of Malkerson’s Island. We felt as if that was Mom, or it was Nature representing Mom, or Mom telling us through Nature that she was there.

