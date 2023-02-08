The emerging flap over interior improvements at public preschools is really a matter of perspective.

The elected Manhattan school board last month approved those improvements, to the tune of $250,000, so as to make Eugene Field and College Hill preschools more little-kid-friendly. They involve wood appliqués depicting trees, birds, bears, wolves, bees, some furniture, built-in fixtures and murals. Essentially the project will spiff up interior walls, hallways and entry spaces; the cost also includes design, shipping and installation.

