It still seems like fiction, like a script conjured by a screenwriter’s imagination. It’s still hard to get your head around the reality of it, 21 years later.
But the instant the second plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, we were forced to try. The plane hitting the north tower could have reasonably been seen as a horrible accident, but the second one forced us all to realize that we had witnessed a coordinated attack.
That was way, way beyond comprehension. Even now, it still is.
We knew, in the years leading up to 9/11, that some extremist Islamic terrorists had vowed to kill Americans. There were some incidents that served as precursors, signals that these weren’t just nut-jobs yammering on about jihad. Well, they were nut-jobs. The point is, they weren’t just yammering. They were planning. We know that now, in retrospect.
But most of us, including yours truly, didn’t take that stuff very seriously. The Cold War had ended about a decade before, and so we were in a sort of bubble, comforted by the fact that there was no Communist superpower bent on our destruction, armed with nuclear missiles.
What we forgot, or at least what we willfully ignored, was a pretty simple point: Ideas have consequences.
The Sept. 11 attacks were the outgrowth of an idea: The extreme idea that Muslims had a holy duty to kill Americans. That itself was an outgrowth of the notion that Americans were defiling the holy land, and the idea that there would be eternal rewards for people who died battling the infidels.
In America, we rightfully believe in the free exchange of ideas. We believe in tolerance and understanding. We allow both the Nazis and the Communists to hold rallies. We certainly allow people to claim that American foreign policy is wrong, or even evil. In essence, we tolerate the intolerant, on the theory that intolerant views lose out in the free marketplace of ideas.
It’s not the ideas themselves that are the problem, anyway. We cannot prosecute Thought Crime; that’s an Orwellian dystopia. The problem is the action; the problem is the planning for violence, the planning to destroy our country, our democracy, our way of life. The idea (false though it is) that the 2020 election was stolen is not the problem; the problem is the throng busting through the gates to hang Mike Pence. The idea that Russia has a right to an empire is debatable, I suppose, but…well, just as with al-Qaeda’s ideas, we have to prepare ourselves for where that leads.
We were forced to confront the reality of where ideas can lead when that plane hit the south tower. Twenty-one years have passed, enough time that no current students at our local university can remember the world before that event. My youngest son, born a month before, has bought a legal beer. To him, to all of them, it probably seems more like a movie than a real event.
Son, it was real. It happened. Yes, somebody invented it in his head, following logically from an idea. That's the way the world works.