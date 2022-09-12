It still seems like fiction, like a script conjured by a screenwriter’s imagination. It’s still hard to get your head around the reality of it, 21 years later.

But the instant the second plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, we were forced to try. The plane hitting the north tower could have reasonably been seen as a horrible accident, but the second one forced us all to realize that we had witnessed a coordinated attack.

