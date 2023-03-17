Like most people around here, I prefer to use the Manhattan airport when possible. But, again like most people, over the years I’ve mostly used Kansas City. Just has to do with where the flights go and what the prices are.
So, although we weren’t responsible as taxpayers or voters, we are directly affected – for better or worse – by the state of that airport. And, as you probably know, they just opened an entirely new terminal over there, after coughing up $1.5 billion to pay for it.
My basic take: They didn’t screw it up too badly.
Let me explain. They added a ton of amenities; there are restaurants and stores and moving sidewalks. It feels like you’re in Charlotte or Orlando or, I dunno, Orange County. Whatever. It’s a very contemporary airport. You can do quite a bit for a billion and a half.
That’s fine, but the reality is I don’t care about any of that. When I travel through Kansas City, I’m not interested in hanging around the terminal. I arrive, drop off my family, park, and get on the plane – or I come back and want to get in my car and drive home.
The old airport was great, in that regard. You could pull up right next to the gate, or baggage claim, then go stick the car in the circle parking and hoof it quickly back to the gate. Easy peasy. I had a system, developed over 30 years, and it worked.
I was mostly afraid that the new airport would get that all bollixed up.
So we built a bunch of extra time, getting up at oh-dark-thirty, to get to the flight for spring break. Truth is, it was just about as easy. I dropped off Angie and the youngest of our Brady Bunch brood – now a senior in high school – at the spot for United departures, followed the signs to parking, and decided to park outside rather than the new giant garage. (Natural-born cheapskate.)
No sweat. Had to walk a little farther to the gate, but that was about it. On the way back, pulled the reverse, found the car, got out of there, probably just as quickly as I would have. No problems, other than brushing the snow off. Maybe shoulda coughed up the extra $7 per day to get inside the garage, but, well…genetics.
MHK is still my preference, but, all in all, I’m OK with the renovations at KCI. At least they didn’t spend a billion and a half just to make my life more difficult.