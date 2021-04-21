The Riley County Commission earlier this week wrestled around with the way it appoints members to the local police board. That’s nothing new, and I’m willing to bet you the wrestling won’t end for many years.
It’s been going on for a half-century.
The Mercury reported on the commission’s discussion because, well, that’s what we do. When elected government officials are talking about how the police department is run, that’s something you ought to know about. Will something really meaningful come of it? I have to say that I doubt it very much.
The problem is that it’s hard to convey in one day’s news story the entire context. I won’t be able to do that here, either, but I’ll take a shot.
The Riley County Police Department came to be in 1974 with the consolidation of the Manhattan Police Department and the Riley County Sheriff’s Department. That’s very odd, anywhere in the country.
The city government pays 80 percent of the cost of operating the PD, and the county government pays 20 percent. Each gets to appoint members of the board that oversees the police. That board gets to establish the budget of the department, and has the power to hire and fire the director, who runs the outfit on a day-to-day basis.
The thing is, once that board sets the budget, the city and county are required by law to cough up the money to pay for it. We’re talking about tens of millions of dollars. So, while the structure of the whole department and the board that oversees it was created to have independence from the politics of the city and county, the city and county are constantly trying to get control over the money. That is entirely to be expected, and entirely appropriate.
There have been — and there will continue to be — minor skirmishes over the makeup of the board, such as whether commissioners themselves can fill the positions that are supposed to be filled by regular citizens. There have been bigger proposals that would require the director of the department to be elected, like a sheriff, but those would have to go through the state legislature, and there’s never been anything close to the consensus needed to make them happen. Sometimes people talk about electing the police board directly, but thus far it’s just been talk.
The reason? The department has been run quite well, and does a good job of enforcing the law, efficiently and professionally and ethically. If for some reason any of those things were to change, then some of these minor flaps would become much bigger, and there might be structural change.
But, to put it in very simple terms, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?