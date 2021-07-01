There’s nothing particularly new to say about the debate about teacher training in the Manhattan public school system.
We’ve been over it already. It’s a conflict ginned up by the local Republican party because it represents a useful wedge issue — the so-called “critical race theory” concept — ahead of a school board election. At the same time, the school district — and the existing elected school board — blew it when they approved the teacher training program without much discussion.
I’ve already said all that before. Nothing new has emerged on the substance of the issue itself. The kerfuffle at the school board meeting this week simply draws into sharper relief the hardening of both sides of a political divide, trying to score points over the other. The Republicans started this fight, but of course the liberals can’t help themselves, walking right into the trap, and that’s why the conflict rose to the point where people were thrown out of the school board meeting.
The only question is whether the school board was right to do that, and that’s a pretty easy call: Yes.
Jurdene Coleman, the board president, decided to give everybody in the audience the boot because people in the room were getting unruly. She has the power to do that, since in fact you have to be able to conduct a meeting with some order.
That’s unusual, because the meeting of an elected government body such as the school board is supposed to occur in public. Anybody ought to be able to attend.
But the law merely says that the public has to be provided notice that the meeting is going to occur. It doesn’t say that people have to be allowed to attend in person, and it certainly doesn’t say that people have to be allowed to stay if the meeting devolves into chaos.
It is, of course, a little awkward for me that working journalists were allowed to remain in the room. Legally speaking, we in the news business are not any different from members of the general public. But those journalists are professionally obligated to remain observers — not participants or advocates in the meeting. And, in a sense, journalists are there as observers on behalf of the public, the way they are at some trials or executions or other events. (Usually, of course, reporters have to be there and nobody else wants to be, since 99 percent of the time government business is tedious and boring.)
Ms. Coleman was not only within her rights to boot the public, she did the right thing by doing so. Who’s to blame, and who’s an innocent bystander, in this particular episode is not particularly important. What matters in the narrow sense is that the school board be able to conduct its business.
What matters in the larger sense is that we as a community — and we as a country — be able to talk to each other. The fact that this meeting ended up in a shouting match is a very sad commentary on our ability to do that. In essence, the government ended up having to be the nanny here — even bringing in the police — to keep the toddlers from throwing sand at each other on the playground.
The problem is not teacher training. The problem is not the open meetings law. The problem is the fact that a phoney-baloney argument has turned into a screaming match.