It’s Easter weekend, the toughest intellectual knot to untie in the entire year, at least for me.
Christmas? That’s simple. It’s the day of Jesus’ birth. Whether you’re a Christian, a Jew, an agnostic or a wiccan, you can pretty easily understand and accept the premise. Hard to argue with celebrating the birth of a man who said what Jesus said. Love your neighbor, and so on.
I’m not a devout churchgoer, so I’m pretty fuzzy on Ash Wednesday and even Lent, for that matter. I don’t know without looking it up what Passover is about, or even Hannukah, or Ramadan. I respect them all and could easily enough find the common threads. That’s in my wheelhouse.
Easter is tough. We’re not celebrating Jesus’ death, which would be weird, but we sort of are. Or…wait, we’re celebrating his REbirth, his resurrection, his ascent into heaven. Which means…what exactly? Evidently he was buried for three days, then ascended. During those three days, he…I don’t know…went to hell for awhile, or maybe that’s just symbolic of being buried below the surface of the earth. And, so, then, is the ascension real? Like, his actual body rose up out of the ground somehow and he floated up there into the clouds, where he sits on a throne beside God, with the big flowing beard and the white robe, sort of like Socrates or something?
It’s tough to sort it out. It’s complicated. Sort of like the Immaculate Conception, or the Trinity. Pretty abstract. Requires a leap.
As a kid, of course, Easter is about finding the chocolate bunnies hidden in the yard, running on the new grass, seeing your cousins and dressing up. Sort of Thanksgiving with better weather and more candy. You ask the question and an adult fumbles around with an answer, and you think, “Meh. Whatever. When’s the egg hunt?”
North of the equator, in places like northeast Kansas, the celebration merges together with seasonal rebirth. Browns and grays are gone; you can put away the winter boots. The pear trees blossom, the redbuds explode, the tulips emerge. The Royals still have a shot. It’s tennis season, and you can almost smell the chlorine from the pool, the charcoal in the grill, the lawnmower. Summer’s coming.
That dovetails nicely. Hope. Faith. Rebirth.
I choose to see the underlying story – the origin story – as metaphor. Which means, I guess, that I see all of it as metaphor, as allegory, as a story that we’ve handed down as a guide for living. I think that’s intellectually honest, and good. I’ve gotten comfortable with it, although I guess I’m still searching.
Anyway, try explaining that to the kids, especially when they’re old enough to ask the hard questions, when running around with baskets starts to seem a little silly. You can preach to them about the importance of faith, but they’re going to have to figure all that out, and where they stand, for themselves, sooner or later. Maybe in their 50s, they’ll start to get comfortable.
Anyway, Happy Easter. I hope you find in it the meaning, and the value, that you need. I hope it brings you faith and hope and love. Surely, that’s at the core.