A friend sent me a video this week created by a New York City talk show host. The video showed an empty area outside a hospital in Brooklyn. It’s worth a discussion here, because it says a lot about the state of America in recent years -- but hopefully not anymore. I’ll get back to that.
First, three paragraphs about the video itself:
The mainstream media and the Democrats, the radio talk show guy was saying, aren’t telling you this. They’re making it seem like there’s this huge crush of coronavirus cases, but in fact outside of this hospital where people are supposed to be lining up for tests, there’s nothing.
“This is what’s really going on right now in Brooklyn,” he said, with empty streets outside of a hospital building. ”The reality is that the mainstream media has been overblowing the coverage here. There’s a lot of fearmongering going on here, and that is unacceptable. It’s pretty shameful that the mainstream media is doing.”
He urged people to share the video “to let people know what’s really going on here in New York City.” Last I checked, it had been shared on Facebook about 205,000 times. He promised to “get answers” to the question of why a city of eight million had been shut down, in light of what he was witnessing.
Right. Sure.
He’s not a journalist. He’s an opinion talk show guy. He’s not interested in facts. He’s interested in stirring the pot so that people will tune into his show. Here I am writing about it in northeast Kansas, so I guess he did his job. I bit the hook.
But this is not about his motives. This is about his playbook, and the consequences of that playbook. Blame the “mainstream media” and the liberal Democrats for inventing a problem. Tie those two together, the Democrats and the media. Whip up outrage, and harvest the audience, and the whole thing feeds on itself. (By the way, the playbook could easily be “the media” and “the Republicans,” and tying them together. Doesn’t matter.)
The thing is, that formula has no actual interest in the truth, or in facts. And so it hits its limit when, for instance, people start dying from a virus for which there’s no vaccine, spreads from person to person, can live on surfaces, and that is infectious before people show symptoms. Facts are facts, and math is math, and geometric expansion means hospitals get inundated. People die. They don’t pretend to die just for political expediency.
President Trump’s own medical advisor this past week said: “We are at war.” The governor of New York said his state would run out of ventilators in less than a week. In New York, they’re stacking bodies on refrigerated trucks. In New York City, 1,500 people are dead.
“The media” isn’t making up that information. President Trump’s medical advisor is not a wild-eyed Democrat. Those things are facts, and they are the direct result of the science of the virus, and the math of transmission rates.
I sent the talk-show-guy video to a buddy of mine, a guy I knew pretty well in college. Came to Manhattan one weekend traveling across the country; he got acquainted with Bushwackers, a bar back in those days where Dirty Dawg Saloon now stands. Anyway, he lives in New York City now and is recovering at home from a bout with coronavirus. He’s doing pretty well. He said there’s a very simple reason why the area outside that Brooklyn hospital was empty: The hospitals run out of tests mid-morning every day, and tell people to go home.
My friend was outraged by the video, since the practical effect of sharing it would be to diminish the urgency of the situation. It would undermine the credibility of stay-at-home orders and the like.
I told my buddy there was some evidence that people were turning to real professional journalists for information, rather than blowhards trying to stir up emotion. I’ve read some analyses that the pandemic was turning America into a more serious country again, interested in facts and science rather than perception and fuzz. Certainly here at The Mercury, we’ve seen our website traffic jump, and we’ve had many readers tell us how important our work is. We’re grateful to our subscribers for the support that allows us to do that work.
My friend wasn’t sure about that, but I think there’s real reason for optimism. Sooner or later, truth matters. Facts are relevant.
I believe that time has arrived.