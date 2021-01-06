As I read somewhere, “Wow, that escalated slowly!”
The anarchy that enveloped the U.S. Capitol Wednesday was, in retrospect, entirely predictable. There are several major issues that will result from all that; one I’d like to ponder at the moment is the reckoning facing the Republican Party.
Republicans threw in with Donald Trump in 2016, deciding essentially to ride the tiger. Mr. Trump was, from the beginning, obviously a populist, spouting utter nonsense about building a giant wall and making Mexico pay for it. He beat down other contenders in the primary by calling them names, threatening them, and saying anything at all that he thought would be to his immediate benefit.
Any serious Republican -- and there are many, many serious Republicans, grown-ups, actual conservatives -- had to recoil. They just had to. Some of them probably chuckled from time to time at Mr. Trump’s name-calling and no-holds-barred way of browbeating his opponents. He benefitted by acting like an outsider, a tell-it-like-it-is regular guy, despite the fact that he is an ultra-privileged narcissist who has used all the levers of power to his own benefit for decades. As he said, when you’re a star, you can grab ‘em by the p-word, and you can get away with it!
He got what he wanted in business by suing, threatening and intimidating people on the other side of the negotiating table. He said whatever he needed to say --- truth? lies? who cares! -- to get what he wanted.
But the thing is, serious people knew all this from the beginning.
They chose to put him in power, basically so as to avoid four years of Hillary Clinton. And then they chose to stand by him, time after time, as he made a mockery of the presidency and the norms of our republic.
They did so because they figured they would benefit politically, individually and as a party. They stood by him, even as it became clear in the past two months that he was self-delusional, yammering on about a stolen election with no proof whatsoever. Some of them -- including Kansas’ new senator, Roger Marshall -- went all the way into Wednesday trying to undo the election to keep him in power.
But Donald Trump was never really a conservative, not even really a Republican in the traditional sense. He is a populist who, in the end, turned the U.S. Congress into the scene of a chaotic banana republic coup attempt. Conservatives, as Jerry Moran put it eloquently Tuesday, stand by the Constitution.
It is now entirely clear to all those Republicans exactly where this dance with Donald Trump was leading -- it was leading to thugs bashing in the windows of the U.S. Capitol.
So responsible Republicans who chose to take the ride now have to face the reckoning. They all have to answer the question: Where were you when Donald Trump was inciting a riot? And for that matter, where were you when he was laying the groundwork?
There’s no getting away from those questions now.