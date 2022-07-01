Christmas, birthdays, graduations…they’re all fine, I guess. But they’re not really anything compared to the milestones that sneak up on you. The ones you don’t see coming. Those, in my humble opinion, are the most significant.
We hit another one this week: All our kids collected a paycheck.
Hannah, my 22-year-old daughter with Down syndrome, started work at her first real job Thursday. Many of you have followed her by way of my columns over the years; she teaches me way more than I could ever hope to teach her.
She’s been through the public school system, through the program that extends to age 21 for people with disabilities, and then through a government-run job training program. For the past month, she was just having a fun summer, but there’s no question she’s ready to work. So, after applying a few other places, she was very excited when Genesis, the big gym outfit, called back.
Her job is to keep the place neat and clean, predominantly taking care of the incredible volume of towels. There’s a whole routine and a checklist, which is right down her alley, but it’s also not as easy as you might guess. So she came home a bit shell-shocked, in my estimation, not entirely confident that she’ll be able to handle it. Reminds me of my first day at many jobs. What’s fun is the conquering of that fear, the mastery of tasks, the feeling of capability that develops from overcoming obstacles. It’ll take her longer than most – and, shoot, I don’t know, maybe it won’t work out – but I suspect she’ll find her footing.
As a parent, you don’t really think about this moment. You think about grade cards and graduation and baseball games and prom and maybe marriage, I guess. Maybe you think about grandkids. I have yet to write those last two columns, by the way. Not there yet.
But as I said, the mileposts that come upon you spontaneously are often the best. They don’t make greeting cards for the last time you change a diaper. Also, the moment a kid gets a driver’s license and a car, that kid becomes an entirely different person. You don’t know it when it happens, but you’ll realize it in retrospect. Those are big moments.
Life’s often that way. When you picked up your kid and held her for the very last time, you didn’t realize the significance. When you clicked your boot out of your downhill ski and walked away from the slope for the last time, you probably were thinking solely of hot chocolate at the lodge. How could you know they were the lasts? Is this the last time your youngest says “breathwix” instead of “breakfast”? Will your oldest quit baseball after this summer, and if so, will you ever again feel the thrill when he drills one up the middle? Will they dig up the old high school courts? Will they knock down the Westloop Pizza Hut?
Of course they will. Time moves on. Your kids grow up, and they get jobs, and eventually we’re all dead. The thing is to try to grasp the significance of these moments when they’re happening. Especially those you don’t know about until they happen.