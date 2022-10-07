President Biden this week called on governors of all 50 states to issue pardons to people convicted on state marijuana possession charges. Unlikely to happen in Kansas, due to the way the law deals with pardons, experts say, but it once again opens the door to a debate about marijuana.

Laura Kelly, the current governor, favors legalization; she is currently pushing a medical marijuana measure. Derek Schmidt, the current attorney general who’s running against Kelly this fall, has also expressed an openness to medical marijuana.

Recommended for you