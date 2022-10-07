President Biden this week called on governors of all 50 states to issue pardons to people convicted on state marijuana possession charges. Unlikely to happen in Kansas, due to the way the law deals with pardons, experts say, but it once again opens the door to a debate about marijuana.
Laura Kelly, the current governor, favors legalization; she is currently pushing a medical marijuana measure. Derek Schmidt, the current attorney general who’s running against Kelly this fall, has also expressed an openness to medical marijuana.
Both say there need to be guardrails so as to make sure the drug is only used for specific medical purposes.
It’s hard to argue against, for instance, treatment for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. There’s some scientific evidence that marijuana – and in fact some psychedelic drugs – could be beneficial in those circumstances.
But here’s the problem: Medical marijuana is really just a stalking-horse for full-on legalization. Everybody knows this already. Once you open the door, that’s where it’ll end up. And so the debate really ought to be about that, in my humble opinion.
There’s too much money, too much demand, and too much financial benefit to the state treasury to prevent it from evolving toward full legalization once the door is open. Other states that have tried medical marijuana have ended up that way. What happens is that people profess that they have whatever medical condition will get them a medical card, and then everybody gets paid, and everybody ends up happy, or at least stoned.
So, in the end, the debate should be: Do we legalize it or not?
I can argue it both ways. Personally? Not a big fan. The people I’ve seen who use it frequently end up spinning their wheels for years. That’s true also of people who drink too much, and meanwhile alcohol causes a lot of other problems. If you were setting up a society from scratch, you might choose to legalize pot and not booze.
But we’re not setting up a society from scratch, and we’re not going to make alcohol illegal. Tried that once; it didn’t stick.
Legalization will lead to more people using pot, and people using pot is generally bad for those people. Is it bad for society in general? That’s complicated to assess, but that’s what we ought to be thinking hard about, and asking our candidates for office to address.