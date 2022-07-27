Had to run a quick errand to Home Depot the other day, just before the heat broke. I had just read the latest Covid update. I got out of the car, got halfway to the front door, and then remembered.
The mask. The damn mask.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 9:34 pm
So I went back and got it from the car, put it on, and went into the store.
I hate the damn things, especially in summer, when it’s already suffocating just to breathe regular air.
But I was going inside, into a place where there would be a crowd, and…well, the numbers don’t lie. The crud is going around again, and I don’t particularly want to catch it or inadvertently pass it along. So on goes the mask.
Truth is, I’m accustomed enough to it now that once I’ve got it on, I don’t really think twice about it. I’m out of the habit of wearing it, and I keep forgetting to bring one places, but I’m getting better again.
I don’t know which way the trend will go next, but it’s logical to think there’ll be another wave next winter. I would assume the size of that wave will be smaller than the one we went through last winter, since more people will either be vaccinated, immune or dead. Maybe I’ll be intermittently wearing the dadgum mask the rest of my life. If so, OK. I can live with it.
We’ve had some neighbors catch it again, and a few people at work have had it – in fact, more recently than at any other single moment in the pandemic. They seem to be getting through it fine.
Perhaps related, I started feeling the beginnings of a cold or something earlier this week, so I got myself a test. Negative. Ate a bunch of zinc lozenges, and whatever it was has at least momentarily gone away. But the episode strengthened my resolve to put the mask back on when indoors around a lot of people.
I can pretty much guarantee that the government is no longer going to mandate masks – nobody wants to go through that again, and anyway there are universally available vaccines. The healthcare system is able to handle this, so the basic rationale for such mandates is gone.
But does it make sense to wear masks indoors, around crowds? Yes, it sure does. That’s why I went back to the car to get one, even though I don’t like it.
