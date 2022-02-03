A friend of mine, not an entirely unreasonable guy, shared a video on Facebook that I think says a lot about the state of America.
Stick with me here. It was a video from the Chiefs game last weekend, the last play in regulation, a play where Patrick Mahomes holds the ball a long time, eventually runs in circles backward and fumbles. It’s tough to watch if you’re a Chiefs fan.
I swear this is not a column about sports. Just hang on.
The video was created on YouTube by a guy who wants to make the case that the game was fixed, that the NFL wanted the Chiefs to lose so… that the Bengals could go to the Super Bowl, I guess. From what I can gather, he thinks this is widespread in pro football. It’s all scripted, he says. The evidence: Mahomes didn’t throw the ball, even though in super slo-mo the receivers appear wide open.
The thing about YouTube and Facebook is that anybody can say anything, and the algorithms help propagate whatever they’re saying to like-minded people across the globe. So Mr. Conspiracy has about 1,400 subscribers on YouTube, and the video I’m referring to has 33,000 views. That’s, oh, 33 times the audience that’s made it this far into this column.
This is how the conspiracy theories grow, virally. The sex slaves in the basement of the pizza place, run by Hillary Clinton. The theft of the 2020 election. The fake moon landing.
People like conspiracy theories. They’re far more interesting than the alternative, which usually involves incompetence, failure and dumb luck.
My friend, of course, contributed, by sharing it on Facebook along with his comment: “Consipracy?” Like 90 percent of the 300-plus comments on the YouTube post, he supported the basic thesis.
This despite the fact that the thesis flies in the face of common sense. Nearly all conspiracy theories do. For the Democrats to have fixed the 2020 election would have taken the active cooperation of county clerks, state and federal judges, legislators in several states, state election officers, poll workers and possibly software engineers, the Vice President of the United States, and Republican senators. Think about it: Not one of them would have coughed up the truth to their buddy from high school one night after a few beers? Nobody would have told their husband, and then the husband spills the beans to the newspaper reporter he’s trying to impress?
Watergate actually WAS a conspiracy. Guess what? It didn’t work. People leaked the truth.
People occasionally say we in the news business are in cahoots with each other, or with one political party or another, or with the cops, or with the mayor or whatever. My reply is: We can’t even organize a conspiracy to go to lunch. Too complicated.
Let’s walk through the Mahomes conspiracy theory. So the NFL, combined with all the television networks, decides it wants to fix the game, risking criminal prosecution and the loss of billions, probably. Sure. Fine. Let’s go with that. So somebody has to tell Mahomes to not throw the ball to Kelce or Hill on that last play, and has to offer him enough money to make it worth his while to risk diminishing his stature forever.
Right? And then somebody else has to get Hill and Kelce to keep their mouths shut about it, since presumably they would scream if they knew Mahomes was in on the fix. What about the rest of the Chiefs players, and the coaches, many of whom would stand to make hundreds of thousands of extra dollars if the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl? What about their agents, who would get a cut of that money? Would they all have to be in on the conspiracy, so as to keep it all quiet for the rest of their lives?
And then there’s the most obvious thing: Mahomes is under contract to the Chiefs for nearly $500 million. They pay him to win football games, because winning football games means the team – and its owner, and everybody who works for the organization – makes more money.
So you’re trying to get me to believe that Mahomes failed to throw the ball because he was getting something larger than the $500 million the Chiefs are paying him? Or are you telling me the NFL is paying so much more than that – to everyone involved in the Chiefs organization – that every single one of them is keeping their mouths shut?
Oh, and, I would presume, the reporters at the Kansas City Star, and the Kansas City television stations…they’re all on the take, too? That’s why they haven’t uncovered it? What about me? Where’s my check? I’m covering for them all right now!
“Sheep! They’re all sheep! Open your eyes, people! They’re all in cahoots!”
Yep. This is where we are in America.