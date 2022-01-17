We took down the Christmas decorations over the weekend. A bit late, I suppose, but life has a way of getting in the way of that project.
It’s not nearly as fun as putting them up. And putting them away is a statement about moving on from the holidays that is not particularly fun, either. Nobody writes songs about taking down the Christmas tree; nobody makes movies about stuffing strings of lights into boxes or unwinding the pipe cleaners that hold the garlands on the railing.
I guess it was in high school that it occurred to me that the toughest part of the year is this period, right now — the time between Christmas break and spring break. It’s partly the weather – January, February and March are generally godawful in northeast Kansas — and it’s partly the drab monotony. Autumn is full of beauty — trees exploding with reds and yellows — and the excitement of a new school year. Homecoming, tailgates, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then the run-up to Christmas. It just pulls you right through.
Sure, there’s MLK Day nowadays, and there’s Valentine’s, and…what? The Super Bowl? Yes. And if the basketball team’s any good, that can be entertaining.
But it’s dark when you go to work and dark when you go home, and there’s slush and gray and quiet. There are also resolutions to try to follow, generally involving self-denial and, eventually, guilt. It’s just not a stretch of the calendar that anybody wants to think much about.
So putting away Christmas is a concession to the notion that that’s what we’re in for, and, well, who wants that?
This year, in particular, it’s worse. We’re all going to have to hunker down awhile. I’m pretty certain despite my best efforts, I’ll probably catch Omicron, and I don’t relish discomfort and isolation.
I’m vaxxed and boosted, as is my entire family, so I’m not terrified, but I don’t want to pass it on, and so hunkering down seems the right mode.
Maybe this is what we’re in for: The long Omicron slog between Christmas and spring break. The decorations are down. Maybe in mid-March, the sun will shine a little longer, and we’ll take a little trip, get a little break in the monotony, and then when we come back the tulips will start to bud, and we’ll know that there are better days ahead. It’s a metaphor, and it’s reality.
We’ll get those boxes down from that shelf in the garage next December, and once again we’ll put up the decorations, and we’ll have all that excitement. We’ll have glorious days in May, and summer will come around again, too. You can count on it.
For now, though, we just have to get through one day at a time.