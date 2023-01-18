I regret to inform you that it is now officially the crummy season.
The start of this season varies, depending entirely on one thing: When we put away Christmas. And by “we,” I should be clear, I mean “Angie.”
Oh, sure, I help. I carry the storage bins up the ladder in the garage. I wrap a few Nativity figures in newsprint. You bet. It’s a two-day job, minimum, with Angie and me at it full time.
Thing is, it doesn’t ever just stop there. It also involves getting out the tubs of regular house stuff, and then rearranging that stuff…but first, you have to put everything else away and clean around and underneath the entire house. This year we also moved a treadmill and a weight bench, which of course also required clearing out half the garage that had gotten junked up with disorganized tools and mostly-empty bags of topsoil and that one broken fan that needs a new fuse.
We got it done, or I should say Angie got it done. The house looks great. The garage and the office – “Ned’s areas” – remain a jumble. I blame genetics. You see that pic of my dad's desk?
I digress. Point is, this annual project means the fumes of Christmas have been cleared. Nobody talks about this, probably for good reason. Decorating for Christmas, trimming the tree…that’s all good. Cramming the bare fake tree back in the box and shoving it in that storage area under the stairs? I don’t recall any songs about that.
But it has to happen, generally by the middle of January every year. All it means is that something is over, done, kaput.
What’s next? Well, the back nine of January, plus February, the month that should be removed from the calendar. It’s cold and gray and drab. Dead. Dark. If you’re lucky, it’ll snow. Unlucky? Freezing rain. Slush. Frozen mud.
Once you get to March 1, the psychology changes. March means spring, and spring means rebirth, and – even if you get a giant snowstorm in the middle of the month, which you usually do here in Kansas – your brain can compartmentalize. Soon, there’ll be lilacs and redbuds and cookouts.
February is a great time in Florida, or Belize. February in Kansas? Well, I get along better with it, since it’s our anniversary month. Valentine’s Day is also nice, personally. But, well, you get my point. Worst part of the year.
So, yeah. It’s the long slog. March 1 is a month and a half away.
