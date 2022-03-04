The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is making the case that Donald Trump knew full well that he lost the election, but nonetheless tried to defraud America by lying in order to block the peaceful transfer of power.
My guess is that the committee is right, but they probably won’t be able to convict Mr. Trump of a crime. What’s comical — or tragic, or maybe both — is that Mr. Trump’s pattern of delusional behavior will be his best defense. And that will probably keep him out of jail.
There’s plenty of evidence — released this week by the committee — that Mr. Trump’s advisors told him repeatedly, starting on election night, that he had lost. They’ve testified to that effect. They’ve also testified that they advised him against harming the country by continuing to peddle kooky theories about how the election had been stolen.
Nonetheless, he continued to do exactly that. So investigators believe they could make a criminal case that he was knowingly perpetrating a fraud on the United States.
Here’s the problem: You’d have to get inside Donald Trump’s mind to know what he knew, or at least what he believed.
And I think even people who would like to see Mr. Trump thrown in jail would have to admit that it’s possible he somehow truly believed he had actually won the election. In other words, no matter how many people told him he’d lost, no matter how much data they dumped on his desk, no matter who it was or how they made the argument, it’s plausible that Mr. Trump nonetheless believed otherwise.
The best evidence of that is Mr. Trump’s longstanding pattern of delusion, probably even self-delusion. The one thing that we know about him is that he will say anything — anything at all — to get what he wants. He has little regard for facts, other than when those facts are tools to be used for his benefit. If those aren’t useful, he just makes stuff up.
What’s unknowable is whether he actually believes any of what he says. If he does, it’s self-delusion; if he doesn’t, it’s fraud. That’s what it’s down to with Donald Trump. One or the other: Liar or delusional?
He has, in my view, disqualified himself from ever serving in public office again. He failed – ahead of time! – to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. And then he instigated a mob that, in fact, prevented a peaceful transfer of power. Our system fortunately survived that attack, but he has demonstrated himself to be a man not interested in our system.
But what we’re talking about now is a criminal case against him for fraud. If they file the case, the defense might be one of the more entertaining and revealing aspects of this entire disaster.