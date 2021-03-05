Tip of the editorial cap to Chad Weiberg, named Thursday as the new athletics director at Oklahoma State.
Mr. Weiberg is an Oklahoma State grad who has worked for his alma mater in a couple of stints. He’s also worked at Texas Tech.
But he worked in a prominent role at K-State Athletics for a decade, helping raise money for several major projects. He was named the fundraiser of the year in the industry in 2014.
His appointment is a testament to his own skills and hard work, and that’s, of course, paramount. But it also brings to mind something else: Lots and lots of the people that you meet at K-State end up doing great things, here or elsewhere. That speaks well of K-State.
For instance, just off the top of my head, here are a couple:
• Kirby Hocutt, the athletics director at Texas Tech, played football for K-State in the early 1990s.
• Laird Veatch, the AD at Memphis, was Hocutt’s roommate. No kidding. And then, after working at some other schools, played a role similar to Weiberg’s at K-State before moving on. Veatch is also a Manhattan High guy.
Want some more?
Let’s just go through Big 12 schools for the connections, current or past:
• KU: Sheahon Zenger, the former AD, worked on Bill Snyder’s staff and then rose through the ranks as an administrator here. Mark Mangino, the best football coach in a generation at KU, was likewise a former Snyder staffer. There are many, many other connections, as you would expect.
• OU: Bob Stoops, a former Snyder assistant, became the head football coach and had a Hall of Fame career. He brought with him several other Snyder staff members, dammit. That’s another story. Also, Lon Kruger, a K-State great as a player and coach, is now the basketball coach there.
• Texas: DeLoss Dodds, the longtime AD who’s now retired, grew up in Riley, became a highly successful K-State track coach and then the AD here as well. At Texas, he served for three decades, when the Longhorns won 19 national championships.
• Baylor: Sorry, nothing pops to mind. Phil Bennett, another former Snyder staffer who was very well-liked here, ran their defense pretty well for awhile.
• Iowa State: Bruce Van De Velde, a former AD, had previously served as a top athletics administrator at K-State. On the flipside, Max Urick, a K-State AD who still lives in town, had previously served as the AD in Ames.
• TCU: Most prominently, football coach Gary Patterson is a K-State grad who grew up in Kansas, started out as an assistant coach here. At TCU, he succeeded his mentor, Dennis Franchione, who had also been a K-State assistant coach at one time. Patterson, I might add, was once erroneously reported to be hired as the new K-State head coach, when in fact K-State brought Snyder out of retirement.
• West Virginia: Huggie — Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers’ basketball coach — is the most obvious connection. He was the coach here for only one year, but it was a humdinger. He brought in an all-star coaching staff and an all-star roster of recruits. He revived a great program that had spent a generation in the dumps.
More: John Currie, the former AD here, is now in charge at Wake Forest. Tim Weiser is now the second-in-charge at the Big 12 conference. And so on. I’m omitting several.
It would be easy to take a negative view of all this, to say that K-State is just the training ground, and that it can’t hold on to stars. I don’t look at it that way at all. People move up and move on from lots of places when opportunities present themselves, and that’s as it should be. K-State runs a first-class operation.
What I take from it is this: That neighbor of yours, the woman who works in the basketball office, the guy you know who’s a fundraiser? She might become a big-timer. Someday you’ll hear about him running his own athletics department.