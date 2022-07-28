Restaurants have to close early, for lack of staff. The city government says it’s going to have to use parents and volunteers to put on rec-league kids sports programs. The county is short-staffed; the school district can’t find enough bus drivers. This all despite the fact that they’re handing out double-digit percentage pay raises around here like candy at the homecoming parade.
We’re not immune. We’ve operated short-staffed in our newsroom, our pressroom, our mailroom and our ad department.
It’s rough on the employees who do show up to work, since they have to cover for others – and in our case they’ve done a great job to keep our service level high. At the school district, you’ve got full-time administrative staff routinely driving bus routes. And so on.
You occasionally hear some people grumble that the problem is that younger people just don’t want to work, or that they lost whatever work ethic they had when the pandemic hit and the government handed out money. There’s a kernel of truth in all that.
But the bigger issue is demographics, and so I’ve come to think that we’re all going to have to get used to this. The Baby Boomers – the biggest population bubble in history – are retiring in droves. And with the pandemic, a lot more of them realized they just didn’t want (or need) to go back to work. The net is a loss of something like 3.4 million employees across the national economy, according to a recent article in Forbes. That has a ripple effect, one we’ll feel for a long time.
Truth is, our population trends have been heading toward this for a long time. One way to get out of the problem, in the short run, would be to allow far more immigrants into the country. Won’t that be a fascinating political debate? Or else to build more and better robots. Which of course has its own spooky shadows.
But when the biggest hunk of our population just checks out of the workforce in droves, there’s not a quick and easy solution, and so we’d better learn to live with this for awhile.