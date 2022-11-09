I could make sense of nearly everything about statewide elections in Kansas, but for one thing: Kris Kobach. So before going much further, let me take a shot at explaining that one.
Mr. Kobach, as you probably know, won election Tuesday as Kansas’ next attorney general. He did so essentially by muzzling himself, not making a show as he has in previous campaigns, running around in a Jeep with machine guns, ginning up anti-immigrant laws around the country, talking nonsense about election fraud.
His advisors evidently told him to just keep a lid on that, and that tactic worked. My sense is that he won because nobody paid any attention to the attorney general’s race, and so a lot of voters picked him basically because they’d heard of him and had never heard of the other guy. It also probably helped Kobach that his opponent was a Democrat from Lawrence. That combination doesn’t fly particularly well in, say, Parsons.
I say all this because I don’t think Kobach would have won if he had made a right-wing spectacle of himself. How can you otherwise square the fact that Kansas voters picked Laura Kelly, a Democrat, as the governor? Lots of people went into the voting booth and picked both Kelly and Kobach. So you can’t say it was some sort of red tidal wave that swept Kobach back into office.
I can understand the Kelly victory – she’s had good success at economic development and she’s governed effectively as a moderate. It also helps her that she could represent herself as a bulwark against a Republican legislature outlawing abortion. Meanwhile her opponent, Derek Schmidt, fell into the trap of trying to run as a conservative when he really isn’t one, and anyway when that wasn’t the best position to be in. He got the worst of both worlds – moderates (like, for instance, Bill Graves) flipped to support Kelly, while the hard-core conservatives probably never really felt a lot of love for him and may have gone over to independent and libertarian candidates in numbers barely substantial enough to make a difference in a close race.
It’s pretty easy to view statewide races through that lens – Kansas voters supported reasonableness, compromise, moderation. That’s my sense, and that fits with what I view as Kansas’ legacy.
Except for Kobach. That’s where the analysis hits a road bump. Voters elected a guy who made himself a poster boy for nativism, thereby positioning Kansas as kookville nationwide. Voters had the good sense to elect Kelly when he ran against her for governor four years ago.
How’d he manage to win this time? Mostly because he had a recognizable name in a race nobody paid much attention to. You go to the grocery store and you need paper towels – all else being relatively equal, you’ll likely get Bounty, the quicker picker-upper, rather than the generic, just because you know the name.
Mr. Kobach is a very smart man, a person I’ve had intriguing conversations with, and it’s possible that he’ll change his stripes in office. I doubt it, but I also doubted he’d ever win statewide office again, and here we are.
And here I am writing about him, contributing to the problem.
But before you can make much sense of the election, you have to figure that one out.