The fact that Roger Marshall voted to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial was no surprise. It was also reasonably logical to guess that Jerry Moran would vote the same way. He did.
After all, only seven Republicans voted in favor of conviction. The vast majority of Republicans let Mr. Trump off the hook.
What was most intriguing — and what was most telling, for reasons I’ll get into below — was the arguments they made in support of their decisions.
Agree with his vote or not, it was hard to argue with Sen. Moran. He directly condemned President Trump’s actions that incited the mob that attacked the Capitol, but said the Senate had no business convicting a person who had already left office. He said to do so would be dangerous to the future of the presidency.
The impeachment process was put in place to allow for the removal of the president, not to convict a former president of something the current Senate judges to be impeachable, he said.
Sen. Marshall, by contrast, briefly nodded to “heated rhetoric on both sides,” but then proceeded to blast Democrats. His statement gave Mr. Trump a pass, focusing instead on whether Nancy Pelosi knew what was going to happen ahead of time. He attacked the motives of Democrats in bringing the case forward at all. “The motivation was political hatred,” he said, calling out Democrats for “hypocrisy.”
So, on the one hand, we have a Senator condemning the president but focusing on the Constitution, and on the other we have a Senator using the moment simply as an opportunity to blast the other party. (Side note: Somewhere is an over-under betting line on how many times Roger Marshall says the name “Nancy Pelosi.” Whatever the number, you ought to bet on the over.)
What you have there is the choice that the Republican Party in Kansas really needs to make. Stand by Trump and just blast the Dems? Or get some distance from Trump, stand on principles but find common ground with the other side?
The reality is that the party is going to live with that divide for some time to come. That’s why they’ve said for many years that there are really three parties in the state Legislature — the Moderates, the Conservatives, and the Democrats. The Republicans are split.
I don’t expect Republicans to sit around a campfire with the Democrats and smoke the peace pipe all day every day. There are going to be major policy disagreements, as there should be.
But, as I’ve said before, you can see where the hard-edged screamfest version of politics leads: It leads to the nut fringe bashing windows and attacking the cops. I mean that from both sides. I’m not writing this to give the Democrats a pass, either. The same thing goes on over on that side. It’s just that the Republicans control the two Senate seats in Kansas, and we just had a very vivid display of two different ways of moving forward.