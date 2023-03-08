Something good has happened on the vaping front, and there’s a Manhattan guy involved. You’ll be hearing more about it pretty soon, I’m guessing.

Juul, the company that makes the electronic gizmos that produce nicotine vapor, has agreed to settle thousands of lawsuits by paying an estimated $1.7 billion. That money will, among other things, go to school districts that have had to spend money to deal with an explosion of vaping by young people.

