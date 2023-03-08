Something good has happened on the vaping front, and there’s a Manhattan guy involved. You’ll be hearing more about it pretty soon, I’m guessing.
Juul, the company that makes the electronic gizmos that produce nicotine vapor, has agreed to settle thousands of lawsuits by paying an estimated $1.7 billion. That money will, among other things, go to school districts that have had to spend money to deal with an explosion of vaping by young people.
Whether the school districts will approve the settlements has yet to be formally determined; that subject will be coming before the Manhattan school board soon. It has already been discussed at a few others, including Spring Hill in the Johnson County suburbs.
Without pre-judging that decision too much, it seems like a winner – districts will end up with money they otherwise wouldn’t have, which they will logically want to put toward some sort of prevention education.
A Kansas City law firm has brought those lawsuits from the beginning. Eric Barton, a 1987 Manhattan High grad, is a partner in that firm and is directly involved. Tip of the cap here to Mr. Barton, who’s not only a friend of mine but also a former Mercury sports reporter. If you don’t know him, you should. K-State guy.
This is a case where lawsuits, or the threat of lawsuits, are making the world better.
While Juul denies it, it’s clear the company was marketing to kids, and they should pay for doing so. Vaping switched almost overnight from a way to get people to kick cigarettes – which is certainly a good thing – to a gateway into nicotine addiction. That was good for Juul, since the market for the latter is obviously much bigger than the former, but it was a disaster for millions of young people, and, by extension, the schools that had to try to deal with the problem.
The pandemic changed the dynamic, but vaping remains a major problem. The lawsuits, and the settlement, will help combat it. It will not entirely conquer it, because human beings seem to like to inhale nicotine, and companies are going to find ways to make money by meeting that demand.
Personally? I’d like to outlaw all of it, including tobacco. The stuff killed my mom. But I recognize that’s not going to happen, and I also recognize outlawing it would create other problems, too. Prohibition didn’t get rid of alcohol.
A reasonable step is to forbid marketing to kids, and to hold accountable the companies that violate that basic principle. That’s what these lawsuits are doing, and forcing Juul to fork over a billion dollars seems like a substantial step in the right direction.