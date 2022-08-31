I’ve been thinking a lot about kings and queens, likely the result of diving into “The Crown,” a series on Netflix mostly about Queen Elizabeth II.

So I was struck by the terminology being used in advance of the inauguration of Richard Linton as the new president of Kansas State University. That event, set for the end of this week, includes a speech known as the “investiture charge,” along with a prescribed duty for some poor fellow to carry “the university mace.”

