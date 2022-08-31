I’ve been thinking a lot about kings and queens, likely the result of diving into “The Crown,” a series on Netflix mostly about Queen Elizabeth II.
So I was struck by the terminology being used in advance of the inauguration of Richard Linton as the new president of Kansas State University. That event, set for the end of this week, includes a speech known as the “investiture charge,” along with a prescribed duty for some poor fellow to carry “the university mace.”
It’s a ready-made Monty Python sketch, all this stuff, but in that way it’s like the annual ceremonies for graduation. Robes, ribbons, goofy hats, processions…they’re all very stiff and formal.
Why put up with all that nowadays?
Well, same answer for the royal family: Because they provide a dignity and a link with higher values, higher ideals. The government, so the saying goes, represents the efficient. The crown represents the dignified.
A university president, of course, has to be both. In the contemporary world of running a complex bureaucracy and attempting to manage the biggest business in town, he’s a CEO. But at the same time, the ideal of a university is the pursuit of truth, the pursuit of knowledge, the following of sacred oaths – and the president has to represent that as well. In essence, he’s both the government and the crown.
All the pressures are on the day-to-day running of business – personnel decisions, strategic decisions, budget decisions. I imagine 99.9 percent of the gig is that, and of course I include fundraising in all that.
Which is why the ceremonies like inauguration might even be more important than ever. They serve as a reminder of a larger purpose, a values-driven purpose, that are almost certainly too easy to ignore every morning when the alarm clock goes off at 6, or when you’re putting on the suit again for a cocktail gathering with potential donors.
I like to say that the main task before President Linton is the reversal of sustained enrollment decline, and from the point of view of local businesses, that’s certainly true.
On the other hand, none of it means much unless he can also uphold the values that underpin the sacred job of a university to start with: To pursue the truth, to improve knowledge, and to do so for the benefit of the public.
It’s easy to chuckle at the university mace – what, is somebody in charge of the university pepper spray, too? – and the notion of an investiture. Likewise the Prince of Wales looks like a clown with the goofy getup. But there are larger ideals at work here, and all that pomp and circumstance is there to remind us all – especially the new president – of that. The pursuit of truth and knowledge is, indeed, worth exalting. It might even be considered royal.