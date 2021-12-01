A few thoughts prompted by the matter of Kyle Rittenhouse.
He is, as you probably know, the young man found innocent after killing two people and wounding a third with a rifle at a protest in Wisconsin.
You might or might not agree with the verdict, but let’s just assume that a reasonable case can be made that he was defending himself in all three encounters. That’s why a jury of his peers found him innocent. Those jurors aren’t idiots, or racists — and, by the way, everybody involved is white, so that’s just nonsensical. The fact that the protest was about the killing of a black person by police is not relevant in weighing a verdict.
On the other hand, you might reasonably ask, what was this person doing going to a protest with a rifle?
The answer begins to get to the heart of the matter: It doesn’t matter what he was doing with a rifle, because the law allows him to carry one around.
What has happened in America over the past generation is that we have legalized the carrying of guns in public all over the place. Open-carry, concealed-carry...doesn’t matter. It’s all allowed. We have done that at the behest of the gun lobby, on the premise that it will make us safer.
You might say that’s just fine, and that it’s consistent with the Second Amendment. I can accept that for the sake of argument, even though I disagree with the “safety” premise.
Regardless, the Rittenhouse case makes clear that there’s something amiss when we also have laws on the books around the country that say a person is legally entitled to kill or injure another if he is acting in self-defense. Those laws are also reasonable, but the premise of such laws is really about defending one’s home against an invader. Somebody’s coming in through the bedroom window with a gun or a knife; you can shoot them to defend yourself.
Those laws did not really envision everybody walking around with deadly weapons. The problem becomes — if you and I are both armed and I see you coming at me, I can shoot you. And if I go for my sidearm, you can shoot me. And nobody has violated any laws.
Again, I understand the rationale for each piece of the puzzle. But when you put it all together, it does not strike me as an intelligent way to run a society. We can just gun each other down, based on the fear that the other guy has a gun, and so I need a gun, and you need a gun, and so on.
Truth is, we can’t know what would have happened had Mr. Rittenhouse started the evening unarmed. What we do know is that he had a gun, and that two people are now dead.