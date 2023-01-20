I was climbing the long concrete stairway beside section 6 at Bramlage Tuesday night, ears ringing, slightly hoarse, reveling. Damn, I thought, I need to call Dad. But I couldn’t, and I can’t, and the notion that I never could again made my eyes sting.
It hit – hit hard, real hard – when I walked into the office for the first time. Hit when I saw the Christmas presents right where he’d left them, when I heard the light buzz in the speakers, indicating that he’d left the stereo on from Christmas Eve. It hit in New Orleans, when the band played the alma mater at the Sugar Bowl.
My dad’s death the night after Christmas, well, it didn’t totally register immediately. Oh, I cried some. Yelled some before I was sure: “Don’t die on me, dammit! Not now. Dad? OK? Not now.”
The kids – none of them kids anymore, but you know what I mean – were all home for the holidays, and we had had a wonderful Christmas Eve with Dad. Angie and I had a long conversation with him that night, talking about how much he meant, how everyone around him was happy and healthy and they all loved him. He wasn’t planning on dying, so he wasn’t entirely comfortable with that conversation – a conversation I will forever be grateful that Angie initiated. But at the end he hugged us, told us he loved us, thanked us for a wonderful time – and we drove off. I knew as we sat there in that living room, opening presents, that there probably wouldn’t ever be another Christmas there, but I never thought that was the last time I’d see him.
So they were all there, and Angie was there, to catch me, the moment I got the news. I was there to catch them. And then there was business to be done, the call to the funeral home, an obit to write, and the house and the dishes in the sink, and…
We made a last-minute decision to go to the Sugar Bowl, figuring that’s what Dad would’ve wanted. I canceled, then re-upped. Lots of fun in New Orleans for New Years, lots of hometown pals. Beads, parades, a Hurricane at Pat O’Briens, an amazing bilingual band in a tiny room at the stroke of midnight.
I lived life. We did the next thing, and the next. I wondered if I was doing something wrong, enjoying myself occasionally. The grief hit, sometimes when I willed it to, mostly when it sprouted on its own, intermittently. For no reason at all, when I walked down to the mailbox.
Why the alma mater? Neither Dad nor I went to K-State. But I had held his hand as a five-year-old, walking down College Heights Road to Ahearn to watch Lonnie and the ‘Cats. Dad was in Houston for cancer treatment in ‘98, calling me on a landline at the stadium when Jeff Kelly scooped up the fumble. Not sure either one of us said a single word – just yelled at full volume. He beat cancer. We beat Nebraska.
So, yeah, that makes some sense. It hit me when I felt the absence, when I wanted him and he wasn’t quite there. I mean, he was JUST there, you know?
The full-throated cry, the sobs, the apologies, the pleading – that hit when I went back to the house for the first time, saw everything just as it had been, his reading glasses atop a property tax statement, “Paid,” in his miniature cursive handwriting at the top.
Alone, nobody else to catch. I needed that big wave of grief, I guess.
As I’ve told anyone who asks, I’m doing OK. Losing your second parent is geometrically harder than the first, but 99 percent of the time I’m profoundly grateful. They were wonderful parents.
And the sadness, the intermittent grief? I’m learning to be grateful for that, too. It means they’re still with me.