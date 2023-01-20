I was climbing the long concrete stairway beside section 6 at Bramlage Tuesday night, ears ringing, slightly hoarse, reveling. Damn, I thought, I need to call Dad. But I couldn’t, and I can’t, and the notion that I never could again made my eyes sting.

It hit – hit hard, real hard – when I walked into the office for the first time. Hit when I saw the Christmas presents right where he’d left them, when I heard the light buzz in the speakers, indicating that he’d left the stereo on from Christmas Eve. It hit in New Orleans, when the band played the alma mater at the Sugar Bowl.

