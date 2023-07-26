The latest wiggle in the matter of Hunter Biden is likely to be unsatisfying for everybody, as is everything in the foreseeable future.

Young Mr. Biden was set to plead guilty in a plea-bargain with prosecutors, but that fell through, so he pleaded innocent Wednesday. He’s being charged with failing to pay taxes for two years, and with lying on a form when he said he wasn’t using drugs when he bought a gun. The plea bargain would have essentially meant the end of the case, but instead it appears it will drag on some more.

Recommended for you