On this Mother’s Day weekend, I’d like to start with a scenario I found myself in a couple weeks ago.
It was a Saturday night, and Angie had taken off to visit Megan in Stillwater. Mom’s weekend at the sorority house at Oklahoma State. This time, she brought her ex-husband’s longtime girlfriend, too. Good relationships all around; they evidently had a good time down there in orange and black. That was an expanded definition of “Mom’s.” You’ll sense a theme here.
So the setup left me at home the weekend of prom for my younger stepson. Angie’s ex-husband and I teamed up on that gig, as we also did with the babysitting of the granddaughter. That granddaughter’s dad (my older stepson) was out of town, and the mom had a wedding.
Seemed sorta silly to split up, so everybody ended up at our place: My co-dad (who’s now my co-grandpa), plus the 24-year-old son of my co-dad’s girlfriend. And the son’s buddy, and the son’s buddy’s girlfriend. Oh, and my co-dad’s parents. That is to say, my wife’s ex-husband’s parents. Or my stepkids’ grandparents. Or my step-granddaughter’s great-grandparents.
Got it? Everybody has several roles. Oh, my daughter Hannah, the 23-year-old with Down syndrome, was also there. She can keep most of this straight. She might be the only one.
The baby’s mom and my stepson are not together, but the mom was at that particular moment living with us, for various reasons that are not worth explaining here.
My co-dad’s girlfriend’s son’s buddy’s girlfriend started to attempt to untangle the knots. We tried for a hot minute to help; that dissolved into laughter on our end and utter confusion on hers. “Wait, who’s married to Angie?” My co-dad and I looked at each other. “You mean, now?”
My point in all this really is about Angie, actually, because this is entirely her creation. Every spoke in the wheel connects to the hub, and that’s her. There’s a lot of pressure, because there are conflicting interests and the possibility of jealousy and anger. Bitterness could be around nearly every corner.
She’s a force. You don’t want to cross her. And that means something in this context.
But that’s not it. It’s really the power of love, the power to draw others toward one another rather than pushing them apart. She’s got a light inside her; standing in that light, it’s the brightest thing in the world.
Sure, she’s my wife, and I love her. So I’m biased. She said, “I do.”
But in this context – this interconnecting, double-helix, loopy, bird’s nest, 21st Century family we’ve got – here’s what she really is:
A mother. And because of the power of that mother’s love, we were all there, chuckling as we tried to explain ourselves.