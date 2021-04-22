A couple of recent stories in the paper have got me thinking again about one of the toughest gigs in town: The high school basketball coach.
First is the recent development that Wamego High suspended Brian McIntosh, its girls’ basketball coach, but then kept him on the job. It’s not clear what exactly prompted the suspension, and of course there’s no official word on the resolution. When somebody’s fired, the employer has to take action. But when the employer decides to keep the employee on the job, no announcement is necessary.
Anyway there was a special school board meeting called on short notice Thursday behind closed doors to deal with a matter related to non-elected personnel. That meeting went on for an hour, and involved the superintendent and the high school principal, and it followed by a few days a student protest that expressed support for the coach. It appears very much that the board met and decided to keep the coach on the job.
We have to assume that complaints led to the suspension, but that there wasn’t enough there to merit firing.
The other story appeared a couple weeks back, written by Eric Barton, now a lawyer in Kansas City. It was a recollection of the 1985-86 Manhattan High boys basketball team, the last team in school history to do much of anything in the state tournament. They made it all the way to the finals, where they were nipped by Topeka High.
It just so happened that was my senior year of high school, so I knew all those guys and some of the internal dynamics. In fact, I had been cut from that team my freshman year and again my sophomore year. That made me resent the head coach, Mike Leahy, and some of his staff. I did the offseason conditioning, and I could shoot and...well, the reality is I wasn’t good enough, and it was the right thing to cut me. Ended up being better for me, too.
My junior year, there was an effort by some parents to get rid of Leahy. He survived. Then he got all the way to the state title game that next year, but then a year later, he left. He was essentially run off, despite that success.
The pattern, as I’ve observed it at Manhattan High over the years, is basically that. Eventually the coach makes enough people mad and erodes enough support that he has to get out. If he won consistently, that wouldn’t happen, but MHS has never been a strong enough basketball school for that.
Why basketball? Several reasons:
First, there are only five players on the floor. That means a team has a roster of maybe 10, and that means lots of people get cut. Then, of those 10, maybe 7 routinely get on the floor, so the bench-warmers (and their parents) are constantly unhappy. Then the backups aren’t happy that they aren’t getting enough minutes, and some of the starters are mad that they’re not getting the ball enough, or that the coach is running the wrong offense, or whatever.
Contrast this with football: There are 22 spots on offense and defense, and that many again on special teams. Everybody knows that the ball really only goes to the quarterback, the tailback and occasionally a receiver. Nobody gets cut. All for one and one for all.
Basketball season also goes on forever, and there’s a bunch of pounding on hard gym floors, and then you’re expected to keep playing in the summer, and players play looking over their shoulder, wondering if they’re making the coach mad.
Soccer? Heck, you can hide on a soccer field. Baseball? Everybody fails in baseball. Tennis? Swimming? Wrestling? Track? Those are easy — you either win or you lose. Coaches’ judgment doesn’t play nearly as big a role.
The only thing that compares is volleyball, in my experience, and that’s why there’s often as much internal drama in volleyball as in any other sport. My stepdaughter got out of it in 8th grade and never did the year-round club thing, so my knowledge is only second-hand.
But again, the toughest gig, hands down, is basketball.