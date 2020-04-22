Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi wants to set up a task force to think through how to loosen restrictions on businesses as the current wave of coronavirus infections slows down.
I say: Save the trouble. Just turn the job over to City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl. He’s a chiropractor, and evidently he’s read some stuff, even about France, and so he knows what to do. We don’t need no fancy task force.
Step one: Get everybody in town to pile into Walmart and cough on each other for a couple hours. No namby-pamby elbow coughs, either, man, and really stand close!
“Let’s everybody get the damn thing and get it over with,” Commissioner Hatesohl said Tuesday night at a City Commission meeting, quite possibly sober. He wants everyone to develop immunity to the virus by catching it, so that the economy can get moving again.
Look, he says: It’s not the Black Plague. Some people will get sick, and “the sick people might pass away.” But what’s the big deal? It’s “a version of the cold, for the most part.”
So, check that. Rather than including everyone in the cough-fest, keep Grandma and Grandpa locked up. Because we know that “the cold, for the most part” could kill them off.
Step two: Stockpile hydrodxychloroquine and azithromycin. Anyone who catches the cold -- err, the deadly-to-Grandma cold -- will have to gobble those pills. They’ll be fine! Trump says so, as does Task Force Mark. He said so Tuesday. Cross-examined by another commissioner who cited studies that the drugs are ineffective (and, as announced by federal authorities Tuesday, potentially dangerous), Commissioner Hatesol cited his credentials as a chiropractor, and noted that he studies and reads a lot.
As opposed to all the public health authorities in the country, who probably day-drink and play the bongos.
Confronted again, Commissioner Hatesohl said never mind about those drugs. “But it worked in France and it works other places,” he said, without even cringing. So let’s get a huge hoard of the pills and shove them into a spare room at the old Holidome. Can’t hurt.
Step three: Start building walls at the border. The state line, that is.
Kansans might have stronger immunity than other Americans, Commissioner Hatesohl said. “It may be that people have a better immunity out here in Kansas, and there’s been no exponential growth,” he said, managing to not burst out laughing.
So let’s get to work fortifying the state borders to keep out the weak immune systems. Keep the Nebraskans from infesting Marysville. And for the love of God, keep the genetically filthy Oklahomans from marauding Coffeyville. Missouri? Tough to wall off State Line Road in Leawood, so we’ll have to send John Brown over there later to kill a few of them in return. Long-running problem, you know. Can’t solve everything at once.