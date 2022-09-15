I could make the case that Roger Federer is the greatest tennis player of all time. Or at least the greatest male tennis player. But that’s entirely debatable, and it’s about numbers, and getting into that scrum would actually serve to diminish him. Because it’s not really about that. That’s not what I want to say.
Here’s the thing about tennis: You can’t play it by yourself. You have to have an opponent, and, at its best, you and your opponent make each other better. You actually create something together out there, find things in yourselves that you didn’t know you had. You’re trying to destroy one another, but, oddly, at its best you end up as brothers.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played the best matches I have ever seen. It was what Fed and Rafa did – together, as opponents – that I loved the most. And it’s the promise of seeing more of that I’ll miss the most. They did, in fact, become bound to one another forever.
Fed, great as he was, initially did not capture my attention. He came along near the end of the era dominated by Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Those two had another great rivalry, possibly the best since Borg and McEnroe. But even as he became the best player in the world, I didn’t see Fed as some sort of evolutionary step forward.
Then along came Rafa, and, suddenly, I did. Tennis was far better than it had ever been.
Federer created shots that didn’t seem possible, hitting winners from places on the court where you were supposed to play defense. Nadal got to balls he wasn’t supposed to get to, hit with so much torque and spin that he should’ve torn apart his ligaments. The angles they created, the speed, the rallies – it was breathtaking.
I never thought I’d see a better tennis match than Borg v. McEnroe, in the Wimbledon final in 1980. Contrasting styles: Borg, the flawless, beautiful Swede, impeccable looping groundstrokes, and Mac the loud lefty New Yorker, crashing the net, a big mess all the time.
But this, I quickly realized, was better. Rafa and Raja. Fed and Nadal. The righty and the lefty. The big serve and the groundstroker. Grace and grit, battling it out for one Grand Slam title after another. This was Bird and Magic. Ali and Frazier.
They made each other evolve, quickly. They found weaknesses, and then they shored up those weaknesses and leveled up. You could see it happen in the middle of matches. They hit the biggest shots on the biggest points, played even better in the biggest matches.
The best of all of them was the 2008 Wimbledon final, where Rafa finally beat Fed on grass, 9-7 in the fifth set. Their fourth-set tiebreaker, which Fed won, went 8-6. Like the great Borg-McEnroe match, the guy who won the fourth-set tiebreaker actually lost the match. That, in fact, was the best match ever played. Yes. Better than Borg-McEnroe, about which movies have been made.
Then they stayed at the top of the game for far longer than they were supposed to. Yes, along came Djokovic, and for a minute Andy Murray, at that level. But, unlike Borg and McEnroe, whose rivalry lasted only a couple of years, they continued to evolve, staying ahead of an entire generation. They forced everyone to get better, and – aside from Djokovic – nobody could ever do it. Nearly 20 years, that rivalry lasted.
I'll miss Roger Federer, who might just be the greatest. But what I'll miss most is the promise, the expectation, that his battles with Rafa would create even more greatness still.