I could make the case that Roger Federer is the greatest tennis player of all time. Or at least the greatest male tennis player. But that’s entirely debatable, and it’s about numbers, and getting into that scrum would actually serve to diminish him. Because it’s not really about that. That’s not what I want to say.

Here’s the thing about tennis: You can’t play it by yourself. You have to have an opponent, and, at its best, you and your opponent make each other better. You actually create something together out there, find things in yourselves that you didn’t know you had. You’re trying to destroy one another, but, oddly, at its best you end up as brothers.

