We held a graduation party this past weekend for my stepdaughter. It’s that time of year, and, since we’re fully vaxxed and it was outdoors, it felt like a normal get-together.
It was a group party with two of her high-school friends so it was a good-sized gathering. Strange, to be together with other humans, able to see faces.
As I looked around, something occurred to me: High school grad parties are basically for three groups of people: 18-year-olds, 50-ish-year-olds, and 70-somethings. This is my fifth go-round in the 50-ish set; it would have been six but the pandemic wiped out the round for my son last year.
My stepdaughter is the second-to-last of our large brood to fly the coop, so.I’ve got one more round, and then I’ll be out of the cycle until I’ve got grandkids. Instead of the guy with the powerdrill, the ladder and the twine, hauling photo boards to and from a park shelter, I’ll be one of those smiling grandpas, watching, bemused and proud.
I don’t mean to patronize grandfathers. I’ll know a lot more about the subject in a few years. I’m certainly in no hurry in that department.
My point is that the roles in these shindigs are pretty well-defined, and I’m about to age out of the second of those roles. Parents do all the work; kids show up and have fun, and grandparents observe and enjoy. Guess I’m about to have a couple decades off before entering the next role.
Let me also be clear about something. When I say “parents,” I should specify that moms do 90 percent of it. The dads drive a few screws, carry some things around and maybe man the grill. I’m certainly not complaining about the workload. They’ve all been fun.
In fact they’re one of the more pleasant events I can think of. All the weird one-upping by other parents (the stuff you endure and hopefully don’t promote as your kids grow up) is over. The anxiety about teenage angst and drama and college applications and wrecked cars is basically out the window. Oh, there’ll be more, and the damn kids will come back next summer and sleep until noon, and you’ll want to throw them in the yard. But the moment — the grad party moment — is oblivious to that.
There aren’t many rules about these things, and certainly I have no great wisdom to pass along. Like many milestones in life, these come upon you without you realizing it. Well, surely you realize that your kid is going to graduate from high school, but you don’t think much about the fact that the stages of your life have beginnings and ends; birthdays and anniversaries are one thing, but the “host-of-a-grad-party” phase is another.
My only advice: Enjoy the moment, and the role you get to play, whatever role that might be. Your moment to play that role will be over soon.