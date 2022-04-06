It’s worth remarking, since we’re not talking much about the coronavirus at the moment, that the government power-grab theory is on pretty shaky ground.
You remember that one, right? Went something like this: The reason the government wants us all to shelter in our homes, stay away from each other, wear masks, and get a shot in the shoulder, is because they want to control our lives. They want to subjugate the population, to bend to the will of the all-knowing, all-powerful bureaucrats. Or at least, they’re conditioning us to just sit back and take it.
Yeah, not so much. Now that the virus numbers are way down, now that the hospitals are empty, you might note that there are no mask requirements, no restrictions on crowds, no stay-at-home orders. They’re encouraging vaccines, and boosters and more boosters. But, umm, those actually work, and nobody’s really being required to do anything.
The truly delusional, if they’re gotten this far in the column, might argue that the reason is because the population rose up and resisted. And I suppose there’s a tiny nugget of truth there.
Just like there’s a nugget of truth about government bureaucracy generally. Bureaucracy has a tendency to grow, and bureaucrats tend to think that the solution to problems lies with creating more bureaucracy. There ought to be a program to fix that! And so forth.
Yes. True. Max Weber, the best German sociologist you’ve never read, figured that out more than a century ago. Ronald Reagan won by running against it, mostly because what he said resonated as true. That changed the direction of American politics ever since.
But nobody in the government really wants to control everybody’s lives. People in the field of public health had to take the best shot at reducing the chance of mass death, and, in retrospect, they overstepped. There was no need in Kansas in the spring of 2020 to shut down schools or keep kids from playing tennis. But nobody knew for sure at that time.
Masks? Yes, those made sense. Vaccines? Yes, tons of sense. Once there were safe and widely available vaccines, the whole conversation changed, as it should have.
The course of our response wasn’t in any way perfect. There were bumps and points where the rules clashed with reality, or with common sense.
But that’s not because the government was hatching a totalitarian scheme, just as it’s preposterous to believe that the 2020 election was stolen, or that the earth is flat, or that whole thing is controlled by child-molesting cannibals. As I’ve said before, the preponderance of whacked-out conspiracy theories stems from a complete breakdown of trust.
The reason for the problems – overreach or underreach – is because we’re all human, and people make mistakes, and they make political compromises. Over time, we self-correct.
There will be another wave of virus at some point, and the rules will (rationally) tighten at that point. Eventually, this will all go away, until the next plague. And then, if we’re lucky, we’ll remember some of this and not devolve into conspiracy theory-land.