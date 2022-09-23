It was May of 2011, and I went over to Topeka to watch the 6A state tennis tournament. Our oldest kid was playing for Manhattan High, having finished second at regionals the week before.
I wasn’t there to watch him win the title – I was there to support him, no matter what. And there was no prayer of winning the championship, for reasons that will become entirely clear.
I was also there, I have to admit, to watch a kid from Blue Valley North, the kid who was clearly going to win the state title – he was a senior, and he’d won the previous three, never losing a match in high school. I had seen him play a little bit before, enough to know he was something special. That kid’s name was Jack Sock. Little did I know that…well, I’m getting to that a little later.
At that time, the top player in the world was either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. They had established themselves already as two of the greatest of all time, having played maybe the greatest match in the history of the sport three years before in the Wimbledon final. Along with Novak Djokovic, they stayed at the top of the sport for an entire generation, bringing the quality of play to its highest level ever.
But I was more interested in Kansas 6A tennis than the Wimbledon final. Different universe, or so I thought.
It was clear, watching that semifinal match at Kossover Tennis Center at Felker Park in Topeka that young Mr. Sock was freakishly talented. He toyed with a guy who was a really good player for Washburn Rural, hardly ever losing a point. He could do whatever he wanted out there, and that’s extremely hard to do under any circumstance in a competitive tennis match.
Fast forward to 2022, eleven years later. My oldest is 27; he played some rec-league tennis a few months back and then had to quit with a bum shoulder.
Meanwhile, in London, Roger Federer is getting ready to play the last match of his glorious career. He’ll be playing doubles in a Laver Cup match; his partner will be, fittingly enough, Rafael Nadal. It’s beautiful symmetry.
The opponents? Two Americans: Frances Tiafoe and, you can probably guess where this is going, Jack Sock.
Sock went pro after high school, eventually rising as high as No. 8 in the world. For a minute, he looked like the next great American, with the talent to challenge even Federer and Nadal.
That didn’t happen, but Sock has won four Grand Slam titles in doubles. I’d actually put money on Sock-Tiafoe tonight if I were a gambling man, but I also know that if I were on the other side of the court from Roger Federer in his last professional match, I don’t know if I could summon the will to win.
My point in telling this story is the same point I’ve made in this column many times before: It can feel sometimes like we’re living in a little burg hidden in some hills in eastern Kansas, a place that hardly matters at all. The reality, though, is that we’re connected to the biggest things in the world, and the people who come from here are capable of absolutely anything.